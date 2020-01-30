Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Gets Widebody Treatment

4 Real-World Need For Speed Cover Car and Four Other Renderings That Became Builds

At no point has anybody looked at a real Shelby Super Snake and said: "boy, I wish that was twice as angry." But 3D art exists in that narrow gap between awesome and pointless. 4 photos



However, over in the digital world, you can say "to hell with the rules," and just design the craziest Mustang ever. Hugo Silva is responsible for this latest set of images, which depict a somewhat odd kind of GT500.



The fenders have been massively extended. But they're as clean as any Shelby product. No bolt-on bits of plastic here. Compared to the already tuned muscle car, the Hugo Silva version also has vintage vents over the front wheels. The bumper is an amalgam if aero elements that sit precariously close to the ground, ready to be scraped on every speed trap. Strangely, the diffuser at the back is not as ostentatious as the other bits of aero.



Together with the paint job, the massive wing at the back reminds us of Eleanor. But you can never talk about Shelby or the GT500 without thinking back to that 1967 Mustang from the movie "Gone in 60 Seconds."



Filling those massive fenders are deep-dish, five-spoke wheels. You'd probably need more power than most Super Snakes just to get some spinning rubber action in this thing. Shelby America makes 710 hp or 825 hp versions of their venomous vehicle.



This costs from around $125,000. Recently, they announced a run of the



