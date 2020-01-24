Widebody Lamborghini Miura Concept Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

No longer than a decade ago, a widebody Lamborghini Miura would've seemed like a proposal made by somebody on the wrong pills. Nowadays, though, the rendering sitting behind the screen, which showcases such a Raging Bull, will only surprise those who aren't aware of what takes place in the custom car realm.
Last January saw Japanese aftermarket specialist Liberty Walk, who was already famous for its Lamborghini Aventador body kit, among others, swept the world off its feet by introducing a widebody Miura.
Fortunately, the LB Walk Miura is based on a Ford GT40 replica, so no Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was hurt for the build (keep in mind that only 764 units of the rolling piece of art were brought to the world).
Given the said project, which has gained an eye-catching Advan livery following its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon, it's not difficult to understand why the rendering we have here seems... a bit less strange.
As if the fat fenders of the machine weren't enough to draw extra attention, the fat-lipped wheels that barely clear them come with a serious negative camber angle. Heck, it looks like this Raging Bull has been fitted with an air suspension, the kind of setup that seems to become more popular each year.
Now, you don't need to be a designer to check out the said Advan-themed LB Walk Miura and the pixel model in the Instagram posts below and notice the resemblance.
Then again, the digital version takes things even further. For one thing, the LED rings that now define the mostly-covered headlights are nothing short of an attention magnet.
And if you're looking for the mind behind this pixel portrait, you should know we're talking about digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, whose renderings basically Live To Offend.
