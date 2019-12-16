Widebody Volkswagen Atlas Looks Low and Slow

The Atlas may be one of the most profitable vehicles ever made by Volkswagen in America, but it's certainly not ambitious. The 3-row SUV plays by the rules set by its rivals, so it's got none of that "Autobahn" DNA you had with older VW models. Sure, the early Touareg wasn't the most reliable thing in the world, but it wanted to play in the big league.
Performance is tame, to say the least. The engine of choice for most people is a V6, probably because it's going to be more reliable. A 2-liter turbo is available, but we wanted to see something along the lines of a VR6 turbo. It's the least VW can do after playing around with V8s, W12s, and even a V10 TDI.
At least they are showing some ambition with the Atlas Cross Sport model, but it will be a while before Volkswagen goes after Explorer ST. So the only kind of tuning you'll get is digital.
This piece is made by Brad Builds and tries to combine the characteristics of a track car and the truck used to get it here. His vision for a widebody looks brutal, extending the already massive vehicle on either side.
Everything looks better with a widebody kit, even a family crossover. The 3D model is probably more refined than many kits that are out there, flowing nicely with the shape of the bumper and sporting winglets that blend everything together. The lower spoilers and rocker panels are done in black, drawing extra attention to themselves.
The stickers on the rear windshield promise some serious hardware upgrades too, with the APR name being dropped. This famed VW Group tuner already offers software updates for the Atlas 2.0 TSI. With premium fuel, filters and exhaust, they can easily get it to 319 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque. Sadly, the quad exhaust is pure fantasy.
