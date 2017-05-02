autoevolution

Volkswagen Launches U.S. Atlas Commercial Campaign, and It's a Tear Jerker

 
2 May 2017, 13:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Volkswagen didn't even try to hide the fact that all of its North American fortunes hang on the success of this one model: the Atlas SUV.
Introduced late last year, the vehicle offered ample space and seating for seven while making sure not to rock the boat in the slightest with its exterior design. The classic Volkswagen recipe that has worked so well all over the world with models such as the Golf or the Passat, then: practicality above anything else. Substance over form, if you like.

The Atlas has a lot going for it, but it also has to make everyone forget there was a giant, gassy elephant in the room a little over a year ago. We're talking, of course, about the whole Dieselgate affair, a stain that will remain on Volkswagen's reputation for years to come, no matter how many billions they invest in EV development.

The German company has just released its new advertising campaign for the SUV, and if anything, it shows it knows how to strike a chord with its target demographics. It compiles of seven videos of various lengths (15 or 30 seconds) plus the main spot spanning over one minute and a half.

If you have grandparents or, even more so, if you had them, then it's absolutely impossible to watch it without suddenly feeling a congestion in your throat and somebody opening the taps in your eyes. It's good, it's warm, it's very family-oriented, and if the car is at least decent, it should get the job done for VW.

It also touches on two more subjects Americans are very much into: patriotism and road trips. Seeing the stunning landscapes this country has to offer while a mushy song plays in the background is enough to make you get up from your seat and start planning a cross-country vacation.

The spell is ruined in the end when the voiceover jumps in and tells us about such frivolous things as the six-year bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty. It may be for the Americans, but Volkswagen is still a German company.







Volkswagen Atlas Volkswagen Atlas commercial commercial Volkswagen atlas volkswagen us VW
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52