VW U.S. Launches Six-Year Bumper-To-Bumper Transferrable Warranty Program

Volkswagen
has announced a new warranty plan for the 2018 Atlas and Tiguan, which has been made to surpass the offers of its competitors.
The new coverage plan announced is transferrable, which brings peace of mind for the clients who will purchase the 2018 Atlas or Tiguan models as second-hand vehicles, and the package lasts for six years or 72,000 miles (115,172 km).
As Volkswagen explains, this is twice what its competitors offer, and they do this to show their faith in the reliability of the new products.
Some competitor brands do offer a five-year or 60,000-mile (96,560 km) powertrain guarantee, but you can observe that VW has exceeded them as well.
The German marque describes this plan as a limited Bumper-To-Bumper warranty, which includes coverage for the motors, gearboxes, and the optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
Just like any other warranty program, there are a few restrictions and limitations, and it ends when the car exceeds 72,000 miles on its odometer, or six years pass since it was first sold.
Wolfsburg insists that its offer is unique in the segment because the entire guarantee is transferable to other owners, unlike the equivalent system from Hyundai and Kia due to their conditions.
The two Korean brands offer a warranty for a longer time and mileage limit on their powertrains, but once the car exchanges owners, its coverage will not be transferred beyond five years or 60,000 miles since the automobile was new.
Atlas is the biggest vehicle ever built by VW in the USA, and it offers seating for up to seven people
. The top-of-the-line model will cost just shy of $50,000
. Meanwhile, the Tiguan
, the other product that is included in this plan, is smaller and more affordable.
If Volkswagen wants to recover its image capital after the emissions scandal, the company could try to offer a similar program for the other models in its portfolio.
The idea could be a tempting proposition for its clients. Before the automaker offers something along those lines, the company still has to fix the vehicles affected by Dieselgate and pay the fines imposed by the Federal Government.