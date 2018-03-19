Volkswagen Atlas 5-Seater Teased Before New York Debut

SUV

A teaser sketch also accompanies the announcement. It's clear that the vehicle has been trimmed to suit to the demands of its American consumers. Of course, everybody expected this model, as last year VW’s chief executive of the North American Region, Hinrich Woebcken, said the Atlas would have further options.Two names have also been trademarked, Atlas Allsport and Atlas Cross Sport. Which is which? We're not sure, but the teaser suggests styling will be changed, most likely to mirror that of the new Touareg.Up front, we've got completely redesigned. The grille goes much further down, and more significant air intakes are trimmed in black. The teaser sketch looks like an R-Line body kit with "shadowed" trim and no roof rails. The suspension could also be slightly lower.What's not likely to change are the engine options. The Tiguan will continue to power its fronts with a 235-hp 2-liter turbo or all-fours using a 276-hp 3.6-liter VR6. An 8-speed automatic is the only gearbox needed here.Offering two seating configurations is typical for SUVs, but not in the specific segment occupied by the Atlas. Think of the two Hyundai Santa Fe variants or the recently launched Lexus RX L. Also, Lexus recently introduced a 5-seat version of its LX flagship, dropping the price quite a little bit. But we don't see the Atlas doing the same.“The Atlas has built strong momentum for Volkswagen in thesegment, and we are excited to grow our SUV portfolio with this new, Chattanooga-assembled five-passenger SUV,” said Woebcken. “We are not only committed to this market, we are committed to our U.S. manufacturing home in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”