Volkswagen Atlas Gets Vossen Wheels in First Mild Tuning Project

22 Jun 2017, 18:34 UTC ·
by
Some people like to put fish sauce on their chicken, and others just add salt. We wonder what the VW Atlas would look like with a Rocket Bunny kit, but in the meantime, this new set of wheels will have to do.
The alloys are called VFS-2, and they are classics. If you zoom out of the photos, the simple multi-spoke design looks like something Volkswagen would install. In fact, this might just be a dealer's car.

Volkswagen built its reputation in America on small cars that were economical. Some of them were fun to drive; others were interesting to look at. But since none of those traits seemed to be clicking, the company gave its U.S. customers something large, unpleasantly styles and unexciting in the bends.

The Atlas is built on the award-winning MQB platform that was presented to the Europeans in 2011. But the packaging is way more overstated. For example, the Golf's classless look is replaced by bulging fenders, lots of plastic trim and a grille big enough to cook your burgers on. It's almost like it's trying too hard to be rugged.

There are quite a few things Volkswagen is throwing in to win back people's trust after the emissions scandal. The Atlas is made in the US of A and can swallow up to 97 cubic feet of stuff, which is more than most of its competitors. Standard models offer a 2-liter turbo engine and FWD for about $30,000. Optionally, you could have it with a V6 and AWD.

For those folks looking to spend serious money on a VW Atlas, there's a fully loaded SEL Premium that tops out at $49,415. For this price, you get the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display, 20” inch wheels, LED tail lights, and a parking assistant.

Volkswagen will offer an R-Line appearance upgrade for $1,960, second-row captain’s chairs on the SE and above. We figure the Atlas is boring enough that the only companies who will tune it will be the ones paid by VW.
