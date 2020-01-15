Ford Pinto "Eleanor" Looks Like a Baby Mustang Shelby GT500

View this post on Instagram

The ugly duckling got some make-up from her older sister Eleanor.. 1973 Ford Pinto Runabout.. powered by Twin cam V8 with quad carbs, sitting on @ld97forged Ld05 d #ford #musclecars #musclemachines #americanmuscle #classicmuscle #classiccar #hotrod #hotwheels #widebody #widebodypinto #pinto #pintorunabout #ugliestcar #stancenation #stance #eleanor #mashup #badass

