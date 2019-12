The actual car is a limited edition that was built to live its life a quarter-mile at a time, so why would anybody give this a wagon makeover? The answer has to do with social media trends rather than solid reasons, as Challengers are extremely popular these days. In fact, thanks to its classic American shape, this aging Dodge sometimes even manages to outsell it's new-generation rivals, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang, but this is another story for another time.In theory, adding some extra space around the rear axle of the Challenger could make sense, since the HEMI sits up front. Nevertheless, with this being a Demon , the one-seater optional configuration of the muscle car is maintained, while the extra cabin room is occupied by... a massive roll cage aimed at keeping the passenger cell in one piece if things go south.The widebody kit fitted to the slab of America is another aspect that catches the eye so there's simply no way to miss those carbon front fenders, Demon logo and all.Of course, the front and rear fascias have also been reworked. And while the super-sized diffuser at the back is linked to modern racecars, the side-to-side grille up front reminds one of the original... Charger.So we must applaud Arturo Thomas, who is the digital artist behind this eye candy, for connecting this virtual build to the Dodge muscle car family tree, even though purists might not be thrilled about this piece.