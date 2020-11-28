Ford Mustang "Reptilian" Flexes Cold-Blooded Muscle

The Fox Body incarnation of the Ford Mustang, with its aging styling, can be the perfect base for a sleeper project. Well, the rendering we have here portrays a virtual build that doesn't take things down that route, while not aiming for an uber-aggressive look either. So, what is this thing?
Well, if we had to choose a single label for this pony, we'd say the way in which the muscle car was pixel-modified aims to give it a more modern look. And that's not just thanks to the set of halo right rings that adorn the headlights and the fog lights.
For one, the Blue Oval toy has received a widebody, albeit with the fender flares keeping things on the restrained side, at least by contemporary digital standards.
We can't say the same about the wheels that fill up those arches, though. Whether we're talking about the mirror-like finish or the extremely generous lips, these rolling goodies are enough to draw attention on their own.
Of course, the lowered nature of the machine also deserves credit for the appearance transformation - this change probably comes via air suspension, so don't expect the vehicle to ride this close to the asphalt all the time.
It's worth noting that the starting point for this work, which comes from digital label personalizauto, is the Mustang SVT Cobra R. And, to build on the sporty styling of the special, the proposal features a splitter secured via a pair of rods.
At the back, the factory spoiler was deemed worthy of the job, but we can find a rather generous diffuser, whose central section accommodates an unusually-shaped exhaust tip.
Nothing is mentioned about the tech side, but, given the fact that the 5-liter Windsor V8, which produces 235 hp, can push the Mustang SVT Cobra R to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.7 seconds, we won't complain.
