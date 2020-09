The idea behind the custom 'Stang seems to be the showcase of a wild custom look, albeit without featuring overly complex mods. And, at least to these eyes, the goal has been achieved - even without the striking shade of the vehicle’s wrap, this Mustang GT stands out. So, let's take a bit of time to check out the custom bits and pieces fitted to the car.It all starts with a set of overfenders - instead of following the factory styling, these aim to stand out as much as possible, right down to the visible screws.As for the custom wheels tucked into the said hardware, we're looking at forged units that mix a deep concave design with generous lips - note that the vehicle features air springs, so the ride height can be changed at any given time.The power dome on the hood can easily make one overlook other details, such as the carbon vents fitted to the unit. Note that a similar finish can also be seen on the door mirror caps, as well as on the ducktail-style spoiler that adorns the posterior of the Blue Oval toy.Underneath this, the 5.0-liter Coyote has been gifted with a custom intake and an aftermarket exhaust, so not only is the five-oh slightly more muscular, but its voice is now stronger.Returning to the point made in the intro, the aftermarket treatment keeps this Mustang, which is a pre-2018 (think: non-facelift) model, looking fresh.