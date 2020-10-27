Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Baja-Style CGI Remake for the Ultimate Badass Look

When Ford decided to name its first real EV "Mustang", the company officials must have had their finger on the 911 speed dial button because they knew very well they were playing with fire.
It couldn't have been an easy choice. On the one hand, you have the pros: naming the vehicle "Mustang", arguably the brand's most famous nameplate, would instantly draw a lot of attention to the new model, much more so than giving it a stupid name with some vague electricity connotations.
On the other hand, though, you have the backlash from the hardcore Mustang fans who don't like having the name of their favorite model dragged into this EV revolution (and on a crossover no less) that some are afraid of, and most simply despise. It showed that perhaps the owners cared more about the Mustang moniker than the company itself, and that's not the kind of message you want to put out.
In the end, Ford decided to go with it, and it looks like it was the correct decision. There have been no riots reported so far and no Ford manager has received late-night calls from people with deep, rough voices. It's all good in Fordville.
That's probably because the Mustang Mach-E is actually a more than decent EV that Ford can be proud of. The RWD version gets 337 hp and a maximum range of 300 miles (482 km), according to the EPA, which is up there with the best of the other battery-powered compact crossovers. However, if you glanced at the pictures, you'll know we're not here to talk about the RWD version, but the 465 hp AWD one.
If the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 didn't exist, we'd say Elia Baggi Necchi's reinterpretation of the electric vehicle had nothing to do with any foreseeable reality. But since the 1,400 hp monster track/drift EV is very much real, why shouldn't Ford decide to build something similar that's veered more toward off-roading?
It very much should, especially if it ended up looking like this. Elia didn't go crazy on the Mach-E's original design, but they included the right amount of touches in the right places to make the conversion convincing. It all starts with the mandatory flared arches, lift kit, and big off-road tires.
The tougher look is then carried forward by new front and rear bumpers - for improved approach and departure angles - as well as a front-mounted skid plate to provide protection whenever the driver gets something wrong.
All that would have been enough to make the Mach-E appear a lot more aggressive and off-road-ready than the stock version, but Elia didn't stop there. Instead, they also included a light restyling of both front and rear lights. The best way to describe them would be "more Mustangy", but "beautiful" would also do.
Elia names this Baja-proof Ford Mustang Mach-E version the "Storm", but we feel that's a missed opportunity to drag another one of Ford's iconic nameplates onto EV territory. Yes, we're talking about "Raptor". OK, OK, put down your pitchforks and throw that torch in a bucket of water, it's just a computer rendering.
On the other hand, though, you have the backlash from the hardcore Mustang fans who don't like having the name of their favorite model dragged into this EV revolution (and on a crossover no less) that some are afraid of, and most simply despise. It showed that perhaps the owners cared more about the Mustang moniker than the company itself, and that's not the kind of message you want to put out.
In the end, Ford decided to go with it, and it looks like it was the correct decision. There have been no riots reported so far and no Ford manager has received late-night calls from people with deep, rough voices. It's all good in Fordville.
That's probably because the Mustang Mach-E is actually a more than decent EV that Ford can be proud of. The RWD version gets 337 hp and a maximum range of 300 miles (482 km), according to the EPA, which is up there with the best of the other battery-powered compact crossovers. However, if you glanced at the pictures, you'll know we're not here to talk about the RWD version, but the 465 hp AWD one.
If the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 didn't exist, we'd say Elia Baggi Necchi's reinterpretation of the electric vehicle had nothing to do with any foreseeable reality. But since the 1,400 hp monster track/drift EV is very much real, why shouldn't Ford decide to build something similar that's veered more toward off-roading?
It very much should, especially if it ended up looking like this. Elia didn't go crazy on the Mach-E's original design, but they included the right amount of touches in the right places to make the conversion convincing. It all starts with the mandatory flared arches, lift kit, and big off-road tires.
The tougher look is then carried forward by new front and rear bumpers - for improved approach and departure angles - as well as a front-mounted skid plate to provide protection whenever the driver gets something wrong.
All that would have been enough to make the Mach-E appear a lot more aggressive and off-road-ready than the stock version, but Elia didn't stop there. Instead, they also included a light restyling of both front and rear lights. The best way to describe them would be "more Mustangy", but "beautiful" would also do.
Elia names this Baja-proof Ford Mustang Mach-E version the "Storm", but we feel that's a missed opportunity to drag another one of Ford's iconic nameplates onto EV territory. Yes, we're talking about "Raptor". OK, OK, put down your pitchforks and throw that torch in a bucket of water, it's just a computer rendering.