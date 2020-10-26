Colors & Materials Tour Could Help Navigate Ford Bronco Build & Price Faster

The 2021 Ford Bronco has been the preferred gossip subject of the automotive industry even before it was released in July. And it does not seem to have become yesterday’s news, simply because there’s always something new to explore and comment about. Such as the ability to blend a simple (but official) Colors & Materials walkthrough with the recently released Build & Price configurator tool.
Just like with any other spectacular release, there are many reservation holders for the 2021 Ford Bronco. And we’re not talking just about the 2-door and 4-door off-roaders, but also about the crossover counterpart – the Bronco Sport.
Still, it is only natural that most eyes are on the former – as they’re the natural successor to the original from 1966. Ford has been working hard (and sometimes late, as with the Build & Price tool) to keep future customers well in the loop, and this Colors & Materials released through The Bronco Nation YouTube channel is as official as it gets.
While fans of the Bronco know very well, this walkthrough was promised well in advance of the actual Build & Price tool, the reality is it dropped on the very same day as the configurator. It wasn’t ideal for those who are more eager in nature than others, but it’s great to use them side-by-side. As such, anyone can take a look at the Colors & Materials before actually hitting the Build & Price section at Ford.
This is because – although it doesn’t really show too much of the exterior – it's a great guide for what’s to be expected on production units from the interior standpoint.
And not just because the team of representatives brought with them the actual materials used for the cockpit (and wheels, roofs, or grilles as well) - but also because we’re dealing with real Broncos (albeit in prototype form), as opposed to the B&P tool’s CGIs.
As such, you can check out all the trims one by one – Base (0:44), Big Bend (1:57), Black Diamond (2:53), Outer Banks (4:21), Wildtrak (7:35), and Badlands (9:03). Not only that, but you’ll also find out interesting details about the differences between some of the grades, such as the Black Diamond vs. Badlands (10:30).
As well as finally know which elements are always there irrespective of trim (13:15). We also dig the quick comparison between the different wheel, roof (14:05), and grille (14:30) offerings.
Still, it is only natural that most eyes are on the former – as they’re the natural successor to the original from 1966. Ford has been working hard (and sometimes late, as with the Build & Price tool) to keep future customers well in the loop, and this Colors & Materials released through The Bronco Nation YouTube channel is as official as it gets.
While fans of the Bronco know very well, this walkthrough was promised well in advance of the actual Build & Price tool, the reality is it dropped on the very same day as the configurator. It wasn’t ideal for those who are more eager in nature than others, but it’s great to use them side-by-side. As such, anyone can take a look at the Colors & Materials before actually hitting the Build & Price section at Ford.
This is because – although it doesn’t really show too much of the exterior – it's a great guide for what’s to be expected on production units from the interior standpoint.
And not just because the team of representatives brought with them the actual materials used for the cockpit (and wheels, roofs, or grilles as well) - but also because we’re dealing with real Broncos (albeit in prototype form), as opposed to the B&P tool’s CGIs.
As such, you can check out all the trims one by one – Base (0:44), Big Bend (1:57), Black Diamond (2:53), Outer Banks (4:21), Wildtrak (7:35), and Badlands (9:03). Not only that, but you’ll also find out interesting details about the differences between some of the grades, such as the Black Diamond vs. Badlands (10:30).
As well as finally know which elements are always there irrespective of trim (13:15). We also dig the quick comparison between the different wheel, roof (14:05), and grille (14:30) offerings.