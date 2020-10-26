2021 Ford Bronco Update: 190k Reservations Made So Far, More Options Confirmed

The Ford Motor Company has been acting high and mighty in the past few months, shooting arrows at the Jeep Wrangler since before the Bronco was officially revealed. Three months since the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle was unleashed onto the public, reservations holders number “more than 190,000” according to the Blue Oval.
There’s no mistaking the Wayne Assembly Plant doesn’t have the capacity to build all of them in the first year of production, which is why “deliveries may extend into the 2022 calendar year.” For reference, the Jeep Wrangler sold 228,032 units in the U.S. last year.
Don’t, however, think for a minute that reservations automatically translate to firm orders. A well-equipped Bronco is out of the reach of many people, and lest we forget, those who don’t have the patience to wait for delivery can always pick up a JL or a JLU from the dealership lot. Speaking of which, Jeep has already one-upped Ford with a PHEV option and the HEMI V8-engined Wrangler is under consideration.
Launched last week, the build-and-price online configurator enables reservation holders to visualize the specifications they want for the all-new Bronco. Even the base trim can be upgraded with the Sasquatch Package for $4,995. This option adds 35-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch aluminum wheels, a 4.7 final drive ratio, electronic-locking axles, high-clearance fenders, and a better suspension setup.
The only problem with the Sasquatch Package is that it’s limited to the 10-speed automatic transmission. For the time being, that is. Sometime in “late 2021” is when the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear will be available in this spec, which means that customers will have to wait until the 2022 model year to order the "Mansquatch."
But that’s not all. Consumer marketing manager Mark Gruber told Motor1.com that “more options would be added to the configurator closer to when the order banks open. We’re seeing huge demand for accessories."
More than 200 of them will be offered, and “the installation included with the price is not for all the accessories.”
