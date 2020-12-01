Ford Mustang "Hellfox" Flexes Mopar Muscle

One of the many things this year has taken from us is the 2020 SEMA show (frankly, the SEMA360 online event was more of an appetizer than anything else). We're hoping the global health crisis will be overcome by next November so that we can enjoy the 2021 SEMA. Meanwhile, we've come across one of the machines that should greet us on the Vegas floor next year. This is nothing less than a Hellcat-swapped Fox Body Mustang, previewed here via a rendering effort.
As showcased on the Instagram account of the contraption, the 1988 'Stang used as a starting point for the project, and the 6.2 liters of supercharged HEMI muscle are already together in a garage, with the build apparently being handled by Pennsylvania-based Piranha Fabrications.
The Hellcat motor will be mated to a Tremec T56 Magnum six-speed manual, and while opting for a clutch won't bring the best possible quarter-mile times, the driving experience will be fully immersive this way.
It looks like matching stopping power will be provided by hardware coming from Baer Brakes and Wilwood Engineering, while there's plenty of suspension work to be done. Note that the new tech goodies for the latter are supplied by Griggs Racing, so, as you can notice in one of the Instagram posts below, the factory strut towers under the hood have been removed. There's no reason to fret over any potential fitment issues for the Hellcat crate motor, though.
Of course, making sure the chassis can handle the newfound muscle will require serious attention, while the same can be said for the vehicle's cabin. As far as the latter is concerned, we can already tell you the machine will sport custom dashboard instruments from Dakota Digital.
Until the project is completed, we can check out its visual transformation in the Insta post at the bottom of the story. We're looking at a set of renderings coming from digital label personalizauto, which should give us a pretty good idea of the Hellfox's final appearance.
