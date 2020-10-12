Ford Mustang Boss 302 with Zakspeed Capri Front End Is a Looker

View this post on Instagram

For those of you who caught it... the front clip is indeed from a Zakspeed Capri :). I felt the two clashed and harmonized well which I loved. Why not see how they flow together and ironically after some work they both fit together really well... unexpected fun results of thinking outside of the box. Never ending fun with these builds! Also sporting front wheels from @colorsponge awesome Stratus build....which is amazing and for sale :)

