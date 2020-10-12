Ford Mustang Boss 302 with Zakspeed Capri Front End Is a Looker

A Capri? You know, the performance offering that aimed to bring the success the Mustang enjoyed in the U.S. over to the Old Continent (this was also offered in North America, albeit only for eight years). And the overall sales of the model, which totaled 1.9 million units, show the goal was achieved.
The said number was registered across all three generations of the Capri, which were offered between 1968 and 1986. And aficionados will always remember the Group 5 racing incarnation of the Mk III Capri built by German racing specialist Zakspeed.
Moving over to the other end of the Blue Oval toy, but not without mentioning those tech-fetishy Turbofan-style wheels up front, the window louvers are perhaps the most restrained element - now here's something we don't get to say very often.
That's because the rear end airflow manipulation is handled by extreme elements that certainly match that racing nose of the car. For one, the rear spoiler, which is held in place with rods, gifts the Mustang Boss 302 with a Longtail appearance.
And while the old-school bumper is still in place, there's a monstrous diffuser sitting underneath it. Oh, and let's not overlook the winglets sitting just behind those fat rear wheels.
The complexity and refinement of this work isn't a surprise, since it comes from Ashley Livingston Thorp, whose visual work you might've seen in movies such as Total Recall and Ender's Game, but also in movies such as Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Did we mention he designed the Batmobile for next year's The Batman?
For those of you who caught it... the front clip is indeed from a Zakspeed Capri :). I felt the two clashed and harmonized well which I loved. Why not see how they flow together and ironically after some work they both fit together really well... unexpected fun results of thinking outside of the box. Never ending fun with these builds! Also sporting front wheels from @colorsponge awesome Stratus build....which is amazing and for sale :).
BIG DAY!!! On my off/free hours which are getting smaller and smaller by the minute... I have been making a massive shift in my workflow and tools. I am currently doing a deep dive movement to learning 3DS Max and Vray. Finally after ALL of these years I am finally learning these two incredibly powerful tools and I could/would not be doing them if it wasn't for the constant help and effort from my friend @colorsponge . Why am I making a shift from C4D and Octane/Redshift? I'm not, I'm still using C4D and Octane/Redshift on the regular but I have always wanted to learn Vray and I find it works best with 3DS Max (I use both Mac and PC daily). Why Vray... well I am discovering very quickly how physically accurate the GI is... so for photorealism I will be shifting all of my efforts towards Vray. That is not to say octane or redshift don't do an amazing job at what they do... it's just different approaches and different results. I feel I have pushed them both to the edge of my knowledge and wanting more. I couldn't be more excited... it's been an absolute struggle to unlearn a few methodologies and be humbled about learning a whole new pipeline but the future is bright. - - Ok enough about the technical junk... let's talk a little about this next build. I have been wanting to do a take on something older and American for a while and decided to build on a Boss 302 mustang. Why? Why not... it's a beautiful car and I felt it would be fun to revisit. I will be posting up many more views and angles of this build in the coming days. For now I'm just thankful I managed to get a render out that I'm somewhat happy with :). Always learning. Always growing.
One of the many things I love about creating things in cgi is the range of freedom and the options it opens up. My first car growing up was a 1971 Plymouth valiant that I painted flat black. At one point it had a few different shades of primer including red. This color combo on the mustang is a bit of a tribute to all the fond memories had in my valiant :). Many more to come...
Back to primer gray and this time we are missing the front clip to give it even more of a dirty rat rod look which I love. I am almost always more drawn to a car build that is still a work in progress over the finished ones. Something about feeling the creators vision in mid thought is always compelling to me. For those of you kind enough to request prints of these... I never really thought about making them but due to the overwhelming request I will see about finding a way to get some prints made for you all to have and enjoy. Stand by...