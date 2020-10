Ford Mustang Boss 302 with Zakspeed Capri Front End Is a Looker

Featured in this pixel portrait is a classic Boss 302 that sports the front clip (oh yes, this is a completely redefined pony) of the infamous Zakspeed Ford Capri.A Capri? You know, the performance offering that aimed to bring the success the Mustang enjoyed in the U.S. over to the Old Continent (this was also offered in North America, albeit only for eight years). And the overall sales of the model, which totaled 1.9 million units, show the goal was achieved.The said number was registered across all three generations of the Capri, which were offered between 1968 and 1986. And aficionados will always remember the Group 5 racing incarnation of the Mk III Capri built by German racing specialist Zakspeed.Moving over to the other end of the Blue Oval toy, but not without mentioning those tech-fetishy Turbofan-style wheels up front, the window louvers are perhaps the most restrained element - now here's something we don't get to say very often.That's because the rear end airflow manipulation is handled by extreme elements that certainly match that racing nose of the car. For one, the rear spoiler, which is held in place with rods, gifts the Mustang Boss 302 with a Longtail appearance.And while the old-school bumper is still in place, there's a monstrous diffuser sitting underneath it. Oh, and let's not overlook the winglets sitting just behind those fat rear wheels.The complexity and refinement of this work isn't a surprise, since it comes from Ashley Livingston Thorp, whose visual work you might've seen in movies such as Total Recall and Ender's Game, but also in movies such as Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Did we mention he designed the Batmobile for next year's The Batman?