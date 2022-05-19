Ford Issues a Recall for 39,000 SUVs Over Engine Fires, Advises Owners to Park Outside

Ford Motor Company announced it was recalling 39,013 SUVs in the U.S. after reports of 16 fires. The second-largest car manufacturer in the United States advised owners of the affected models to refrain from parking indoors until a fix is initiated.
The affected models include some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs built over four months between late 2020 and early 2021. According to the automaker, an engine compartment fire could occur even when the vehicle is parked and switched off.
As of Ford’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday, it said there have been no reported incidents with units built before and after the specified dates.
Jeffrey Marentic, the General Manager for Ford Passenger Vehicles, said the company is working around the clock to determine the root cause of the issue and remedy it.
This week, the automaker issued two other recalls, including some 310,000 2016 Super Duty trucks, over a steering wheel electrical issue that affected airbag deployment during a crash. The fix will involve replacing the trucks’ steering wheel clock springs.
Earlier in April, the No. 2 U.S. car manufacturer recalled some 345,451 2020-2022 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles over an engine oil leakage problem. The automaker said the oil separator might have been damaged before engine assembly.
This year alone, Ford has issued 30 car recalls in the U.S., affecting 3.5 million vehicles, the highest figure by any automaker.
Out of the 16 reported fire incidents, only one case had an injury, and 14 out of the 16 vehicles belonged to car rental companies in different locations. Twelve incidents happened with the car off and parked, while three happened during motion.
FoMoCo is also performing a fix on 464 2021 Ford Mustang Mach units. According to the automaker, the PCM (powertrain control module) may fail to recognize a software error and cause the vehicle to accelerate or decelerate involuntarily or lose power in all-wheel-drive variants.
The automaker hasn’t issued a repair plan for the fire that appears to start at the back of the engine compartment.
Ford says it is not instructing vehicle owners to stop driving the affected vehicles, and those who are unable to park outdoors should get in touch with the company or their dealer.
