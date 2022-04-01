Ford Recalls 345k Bronco Sport and Escape Vehicles Over Engine Oil Leak

Based on the compact-sized Escape, the Bronco Sport and its more pedestrian sibling are called back to the tune of 345,451 vehicles. Ford informs that 2020 to 2022 models equipped with the 1.5L turbo feature an oil separator that may have been damaged prior to engine assembly.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration informed the Ford Motor Company of a vehicle owner questionnaire pertaining to an underhood fire in July 2021. The second VOQ followed a week later, prompting the Critical Concern Review Group to investigate these two events.
As per the CCRG, there was no conclusive evidence of a cause for the fire, yet there was clear evidence of oil leakage and heat damage at the upper rear of the powerplant. The investigation carried on. Following a lot of back and forth between the Blue Oval, the federal watchdog, and the supplier, the Dearborn-based outfit didn’t have a choice but to call back these SUVs.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration list Bruss North America as the supplier of the oil separator, which bears part number HX7G-6C757-BA. Ford is currently aware of approximately 14 warranty claims and one field report describing leaks from the oil separator. The earliest warranty report dates back to May 20th last year.
Bronco Sports included in this callback were produced between February 5th, 2020 and March 4th, 2022 at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico that also makes the Maverick pickup truck. The Escape is listed from November 19th, 2018 to March 1st, 2022 at the Louisville plant in the state of Kentucky.
A three-cylinder turbo engine that isn’t particularly refined, the 1.5L motor belts out 181 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute. Owners will be notified of the recall on April 18th, and dealers have been instructed to replace the separator and seals if they find any leaks or heat damage.
As per the CCRG, there was no conclusive evidence of a cause for the fire, yet there was clear evidence of oil leakage and heat damage at the upper rear of the powerplant. The investigation carried on. Following a lot of back and forth between the Blue Oval, the federal watchdog, and the supplier, the Dearborn-based outfit didn’t have a choice but to call back these SUVs.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration list Bruss North America as the supplier of the oil separator, which bears part number HX7G-6C757-BA. Ford is currently aware of approximately 14 warranty claims and one field report describing leaks from the oil separator. The earliest warranty report dates back to May 20th last year.
Bronco Sports included in this callback were produced between February 5th, 2020 and March 4th, 2022 at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico that also makes the Maverick pickup truck. The Escape is listed from November 19th, 2018 to March 1st, 2022 at the Louisville plant in the state of Kentucky.
A three-cylinder turbo engine that isn’t particularly refined, the 1.5L motor belts out 181 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute. Owners will be notified of the recall on April 18th, and dealers have been instructed to replace the separator and seals if they find any leaks or heat damage.