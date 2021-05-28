Ford’s Shifter Cable Nightmare Continues, 200K Vans Now to Be Recalled

It’s like Ford has a kind of target to meet when it comes to recalls. With five months of the year gone, the Blue Oval is already a champion of sorts when it comes to the number of vehicles affected by this or that issue, all in need of some type of fix.
Last we heard from Ford on this front was earlier this month, when we were told over 660,000 Explorers made from 2016 to 2019 came with faulty roof rail covers. Prior to that, the brand new Mach-Es that did manage to land in customers' hands were recalled over some loose bolts in the subframe.
The list goes on and on and on, and now it gets a tad bigger with the addition of Transit Connect vehicles equipped with the 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission. The reason? A shifter cable bushing.
Sounds familiar? It should, because a similar problem affected first, back in 2018, over half a million Blue Oval cars made from 2013 to 2016. Then, one year later, an extra 270,000 of them were added to the list. And now come the 192,080 Transit Connect vans.
The problem consists of the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission degrading over time and possibly falling off. This in turn could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission into the gear desired by the driver.
This is an important issue, because according to Ford, when the gear shift lever is in park, the vehicle may not actually be in park, and there is no warning to alert the driver the vehicle is not secured. Left unattended, the vans could do the unthinkable and roll away to disaster.
As per the carmaker, there are 192,080 vans in the U.S. and 12,629 in Canada affected by this issue. The vans are made between 2013 and 2021.
The fix for the issue consists of replacing the under-hood shifter bushing and adding a protective cap over the shifter cable bushing. Ford will begin notifying owners of the recall (number 21S24) in the week of June 28.
