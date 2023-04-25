The Ford Focus Saleen N2O Was an American Focus RS 12 Years Too Early

Over in Europe, Ford made a hard-edged RS version of the kindly MK 1 Focus just three years after the car’s 2000 introduction. However, we never saw that, largely because American appetites for anything with a hatch instead of a trunk can be described as paltry at best. As such, there wasn’t much in the way of hot hatches – or fast Fords that weren’t the Mustang – in the early 2000s.
However, Ford did still sell the base Focus in a few variations, beginning in the 2000 model year. A three-door hatch, a sedan, and a five-door hatch were all offered at the time. The car you’re looking at now started life as one of these pedestrian Focus (Foc-i?) examples. That was until Saleen got its hands on it.
To be more specific, the car you’re looking at is actually for sale right now on Bring a Trailer. But more on that later. Instead, let’s 'focus' on Saleen’s contributions to the Focus badge.
The Saleen Ford Focus N2O got a number of changes that turned it into a truly wild hot hatch the likes of which Americans had never seen. That starts with the eye-catching bodywork. Saleen fitted a new front and rear fascia, huge fender flares, side skirts, a hood scoop, and a massive air-foil wing.
Even compared to Europe’s Focus RS, the N2O looked wild. Changes to the body were topped off with a set of aluminum 17x7 TSW Revo wheels. At the time, these were shod in Pirelli tires, and Saleen even offered more hardcore R-compound Pirelli rubber for an extra $475 (not adjusted for inflation).
These models also featured updates to how you’ll interact with the car. Saleen gauges are installed in place of the Ford ones, and the shifter is swapped out for one of Steve Saleen’s design.
Mechanical changes, thankfully, did not stop there (it’s likely the N2O doesn’t stop all that well either). Saleen revamped the suspension with stiffer dampers, new coil springs, and thicker anti-roll bars. Those measure 1.25 inches at the front and .98 at the rear for the number-oriented readers out there. A front strut tower brace was also fitted to enhance chassis rigidity.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that in order to complement the new braking and suspension changes, as well as the wild body kit, significant changes would be made to the Focus’ 2.3-liter four-cylinder motor. After all, these made some 152 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. However, as the name implies, the only addition to the engine is a direct-port 75-horsepower wet nitrous system. This was fed by a 10-pound bottle mounted in the Focus’ hatch.
Saleen apparently wasn’t very confident in Ford’s engineering. If you decided to use the nitrous shot, it immediately voided the company’s warranty on the powertrain. The result, then, is a really strange-looking hatchback without any real power gains over the econobox on which it is based. Yes, braking and ride are improved, but not by today’s standards.
Evidently, the owner of this car decided the vehicle was worth more as an oddity than it was as a serious driver’s car. While all Saleen N2Os had a five-speed manual, the owner of this car disconnected the Pro Flow nitrous system’s activation relay. To make use of the 75-hp nitrous system, the car’s new owner will have to refit the relay, though I’m not sure it’s worth the risk, given the car’s age.
However, as a cheap, weird vehicle that you could probably drive every day, this Saleen N2O is a solid candidate. These cars are relatively inexpensive, given the badge now emblazoned across the bumper. Such models usually change hands for under $20,000, and parts will obviously be readily available. Aside from the Saleen modifications, this is just an old Ford. Right now, there are about six days left on this auction, with the high bid riding at a whopping $1,999.
This Ford Focus has just 61,000 miles on the clock, and there are no obvious mechanical defects. It wouldn’t surprise me to see this car close for somewhere between $15-$20,000.
Some cars were sold with upgraded brakes as well, though the example that’s being sold on Bring a Trailer is missing both the original TSW wheels and the brake upgrade. At the rear, the Saleen-tuned Focus keeps its drum brakes, something of a shock given Saleen’s now-famous tuning prowess.
The car on BaT is a pretty prime example, and these are now oddities certainly worth collecting. This black car has a new MagnaFlow exhaust which should help a bit in the power department. The seats have also been replaced with some more aggressive MOMO units, and the dash is graced with the signature of Steve Saleen himself. Strangely enough, he also signed just under his initial mark in the glovebox.
