Ford F-150 Reportedly Dropping 3.0-Liter Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel

7 photos Here’s a short question for you. How old is the 3.0-liter Power Stroke that Ford offers in the F-150 pickup truck since the 2018 model year mid-cycle refresh? Believe it or not, the 60-degree V6 can trace its roots back to 2004 when Jaguar and Land Rover were still owned by Ford.



Developed by the Dearborn-based automaker’s British arm in collaboration with Groupe PSA, the “Lion” engine has very stiff competition in the guise of the VM Motori 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in the Ram 1500 and Duramax 3.0-liter I6 in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Currently rated at 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque from 1,750 revolutions per minute, the compression-ignition V6 lump is supposedly getting the axe.







The biggest problem of the Power Stroke, however, is fuel economy. 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle is one MPG short of the PowerBoost 4WD and two MPG off the PowerBoost 2WD. With fuel prices rising and diesel priced higher than gasoline, does it come as a surprise that the future of the Power Stroke isn’t exactly bright?



$500 pricier than the PowerBoost, the oil-burning engine can’t be paired with the extended-range fuel tank and Pro Power Onboard exportable power system. Whichever way you look at it, the sixer isn’t relevant anymore although the V8 diesel still is popular among heavy-duty customers.



Editor's note: 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke pictured. 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke pictured.