Ford F-150 Raptor "Sand Strider" Shows the Camouflage Look

With Ford having unveiled the all-new, 2021 F-150, thrill seekers who prefer the Raptor still have some waiting to do before receiving a new toy (more on this later on). Meanwhile, the current Raptor, which still feels as badass as it should, continues to keep us engaged, with the custom project we have here being an example as good as any.
You know the base car is a riot when all you need to turn heads is a custom finish. And what a finish this F-150 Raptor has! The bed wielder has been dressed in a shade of beige that imitates sand and with this featuring a glossy appearance instead of a metallic one, the attention magnet effect is only stronger.
Of course, the camouflage look might just be better described as a... glamouflage take. For one, this bad boy now sports balck wheels, the kind that would easily give it away out in the desert.
Note that the project comes from RDBLA, a Los Angeles-based shop that normally handles builds focused on turning heads, some of which have famous owners.
As for the next-generation Raptor, we all knew this was coming, given the success of the current car. However, the big question revolves around the moment of its arrival.
Well, you should keep in mind that the Blue Oval has already confirmed the next dune jumper is set to arrive for the 2021 model year. This means the new range-topper will land quicker than its predecessor, with the previous one being introduced a year after the base model. As for the one from two generations ago, which made for the original Raptor, this saw enthusiasts having to wait two years for its introduction.
It's worth noting that Ram is preparing to give us the 2021 TRX, a Hellcat-wielding truck aimed at the Raptor. And, even with the 575 hp of the 2016 concept, rather than the 7XX hp output of the Hellcat brothers, this would still deliver an extra 125 ponies on top of what the current F-150 Raptor, with its turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, has to offer.
Will Ford return to the V8 architecture of the first Raptor to keep the badassery alive? We obviously wish so, but, given the current trends of the industry, this doesn't seem likely, albeit with electric assistance possibly landing on the 2021 Raptor.
