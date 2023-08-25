Ford F-150 Lightning Tremor Rendering Previews Off-Road Electric Truck

Not that long ago, the Big Three in Detroit used to offer street trucks. Think F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet 454 SS, GMC Syclone, and Dodge Ram SRT-10. This genre still exists, albeit only the aftermarket offers turn-key street trucks nowadays.
Why is that? As you might have guessed by now, the original Raptor took performance-oriented trucks in a new direction. Consumer demand for street trucks dwindled in favor of off-roaders, and the appetite for such trucks has yet to be quenched.
Rivian and General Motors have the R1T and GMC Hummer EV, but Ford still hasn't anything to show for itself. That’s going to change as early as 2024 or 2025, though, because the Dearborn-based automaker has been spied testing an F-150 Lightning with the all-terrain rubber boots of the F-150 Tremor. The prototype in question also boasts a skid plate up front, more underbody protection further back, as well as slightly higher ground clearance.
Snapped by Glenn Paulina for Car and Driver, the F-150 Lightning Tremor makes do without side steps. FoMoCo declined to comment on future products, obviously, but we all know that Ford cannot afford to let Rivian and General Motors lure potential customers away from its electric pickup.
It's only a matter of time before the Dearborn-based automaker starts teasing the zero-emission overlander. In the meantime, pixel artist Halo oto rendered the F-150 Lightning Tremor in a beautiful shade of red. The design study also incorporates black-painted side steps, although that design isn't suitable for off-road shenanigans. If you ask me, I wouldn't settle for anything less than rock sliders.
Given the humongous battery that powers the Lightning's electric motors, the Ford Motor Company needs to protect said battery as best as possible against punctures. Even the slightest damage may result in a fire, which is way harder to extinguish than a fossil fuel-powered automobile.
Don't get your hopes up for a good range estimate, though. The increased ground clearance, General Grabber all-terrain tires, and extra weight coming courtesy of the underbody protection will impact the pickup truck's range by a considerable margin. In the best-case scenario, the estimate would be similar to the 300 miles (483 kilometers) of the Platinum.
Slotting between the $57,480 Lariat and $63,225 King Ranch, the gas-powered Tremor is currently available to configure at $61,330 with either the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 or 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. In the Lightning's case, the Tremor would slot between the $69,995 Lariat and $91,995 Platinum. If the Ford Motor Company manages to deliver the F-150 Lightning Tremor at $75,000 or thereabout, that would be perfect.
Not affordable, but competitive. For reference, the Rivian R1T kicks off at $73,000 for the Adventure Dual-Motor AWD Standard Pack. Over at General Motors, the Hummer EV 2X retails at $98,845.
