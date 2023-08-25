Ford Crashes Into European RV Market With Newest Westfalia-Tuned Nugget Campervan

Sure, recent years have seen a rise in RV and on-road living activity, but in truth, this lifestyle has always been a part of human history, and Ford knows this. Let's take the next-gen Nugget as the perfect example of what I mean.
The day was August 24, 2023, and in Dunton, UK, Ford released information pertaining to the updated and fresh Nugget camper they've been working on. But, just as history saw the creation of the Nugget by Westfalia, this time around, Ford is once again working together with this famed conversion team, and the result is, how do I say this, the best of the best.
The first Nugget camper seems to have popped up back in 1986 when Westfalia went to town on a Ford Transit model, and while the years have seen constant tinkering to the Transit. The new Nugget uses Ford's all-new platform that the Transit and Tourneo are set to use this year.
For the new model, Ford has decided to make some substantial changes to the Nugget, but the most important one is the presence of a PHEV powertrain option. An Atkinson cycle ICE is coupled with an 11.8 kWh battery and e-motor, producing a combined total of 232 PS (229 HP).
There's just one catch to the PHEV; Ford is releasing the Nugget in waves, with the Titanium Series being the first to hit the floor with a 170 PS (168 HP) EcoBlue engine and an automatic 8-speed transmission. You can order the Titanium now, and it will be delivered in Spring 2024, just in time for next year's off-grid season. The PHEV option, however, will be available only in the following 12 months.
Now, those are just a couple of changes that apply to the vehicle and its dynamics, but what about the glamping lifestyle? Well, let's dive deeper and see how this series can be the answer to your on-road adventure needs.
Just as in the previous Nugget models, that forward-tilting roof is in place once again, and it's here that you'll spend your evenings with a view of the world around you. But, when in transit, this section of the roof blends seamlessly into the rest of the vehicle for optimized aerodynamics. By the look of things, this roof is where you'll mount some optional solar panels to recharge onboard batteries. Be sure to look into features like the bike rack and awnings, especially if you're looking to create a wild adventure.
Inside the unit, Ford and Westfalia have completely redesigned the interior to optimize for ergonomics and maximize living space. Considering the base vehicle is rather small, this was no easy task, and you'll find a living room/lounge, galley, and bedroom I mentioned. Oh, there's an outdoor shower in the mix too.
One new feature in place in the galley, and is not to be taken lightly, is a flip-up section of the mattress overhead. By lifting a small portion of the roof-top mattress, future owners won't have to worry about bumping their heads on anything while accessing the galley.
Also, in the living area of the Nugget, Ford includes a track-mounted rear bench that doubles as a sleeping space in case you're traveling as a family or with a couple of friends. Once it's time to hit the road, flip it back up, and off you go with seating for two people.
What does all this mean for lovers of the outdoors? Well, it means a one-stop shop for all your extended summer weekends, tailgating events, or whatever other outdoor activities you like to enjoy. Go fishing for a day or two, or take a biking trip. Why not RV park hop your way through summer?
All that's left to do now is standby for official pricing regarding the new Nugget and its options, and hopefully, next summer, we will find you in the latest Ford Nugget camper. Some sources are seeing the new Nugget as selling for around the €77K ($83K at current exchange rates) mark in Germany, but that number is sure to change once you start to put pen to paper. This is just a little something-something to consider if you're looking for a campervan to explore Europe and the UK.
Another important change being implemented is an independent rear suspension to help "improve refinement and handling." But, the AWD model will also be available for those of us who want to get to some of those harder-to-reach places. A few other systems like IACC (Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control), lane centering, and a 360-degree camera are also in place.
But, the one feature that defines most of the living space is the L-shaped galley block. It's here that you'll spend your time cooking and grabbing a cold drink, and because of the redesign, 20% more countertop space is now available. The sink now flows with hot and cold water as standard.
Last but not least, a 7-inch color touchscreen is available, and it's here that you'll be able to check systems and even control what's happening with your mobile home. Change the color of your LEDs (mood lighting), find level ground to park on for perfect sleep, and Bluetooth connectivity to mess with everything from the comfort of your smart device.
