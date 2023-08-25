Ford Recalls 2023 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Over ADAS Control Module Software Coding Error

The smartest and most capable Super Duty ever produced by the Ford Motor Company has been hit with yet another safety recall. The sixth recall issued for the 2023 model year comprises a little over 18,500 pickup trucks manufactured between March 15 and July 14 in F-250, F-350, and F-450 flavors.
What seems to be the problem with said workhorses? According to documents filed by the Dearborn-based automaker with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the ADAS control module wasn't programmed as intended. The rearview camera image may not be displayed when using Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. The ADAS control module fires up the trailer or hitch view instead, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford highlights that both single- and dual-rear-wheel trucks optioned with Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature the iffy software coding. On September 4, the automaker's dealership network will be instructed to update the ADAS control module at no cost whatsoever to affected owners. The owners will be informed between September 18 and September 21 via first-class mail. In the meantime, said owners can use the NHTSA's completely free VIN look-up tool to determine if their workhorses are recalled.
As a brief refresher, the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty has also been called back over missing or loose steering column bolts, missing head restraint instructions, front windows that don't reverse automatically when an obstruction is encountered, and an instrument panel that may fail to illuminate. Quite a resume, but then again, it's only natural for the first production year to be riddled with faults.
Look beyond these recalls and the Ford Motor Company's lamentable quality control, and you will understand why the Super Duty stands above both the Chevrolet Silverado HD and Ram HD. First and foremost, up to 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms) of towing capacity. Maximum payload is rated at 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms). The Super Duty comes with no fewer than four engine choices, all connected to 10-speed automatic transmissions.
The 7.3-liter Godzilla isn't the standard engine, but rather a 6.8-liter variant of the cam-in-block gasser. It develops 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm), whereas the larger sibling levels up to 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet (658 Nm).
Those who intend to tow a lot or drive a lot need to specify the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8. The standard tune is hugely impressive due to 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Nm), yet the high-output tune is even more so, packing 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet (1,627 Nm).
A sweet rig even in work-oriented XL guise, the Super Duty starts at $43,970 (sans destination freight charge) at the moment of reporting. The XLT is $50,105, Lariat $61,410, King Ranch $75,975, and Platinum $76,865. The best-equipped trim level is – of course – the Limited at $96,095 for the F-250, $97,270 for the F-350, and $103,030 for the F-450.
