2023 Ford Super Duty Finally Starts Customer Deliveries From Kentucky and Ohio Plants

The Blue Oval company, which likes to consider itself the largest seller of pickup trucks worldwide, has finally kicked off initial retail and commercial deliveries of all Super Duty variants. Including the ones with 5G capabilities - but better not run amok trying to burn them to a crisp. It's just a speedy Wi-Fi modem!
A few days ago, the second-largest Detroit automaker held its capital markets event and featured updates from the company's corner office head honchos about the Ford+ strategy designed to "maximize value for customers, improve business resilience, efficiency, growth, and margins." Much of the talk, and not just then, revolved around the EV lifestyle. But the truth is that Ford continues to lose money with every battery-powered vehicle it produces – and still needs ICE-powered cash cows to keep everything afloat.
One of their most significant sources of profit is, of course, the seemingly eternal F-Series bestseller. Naturally, most of the heroism comes from the F-150 light-duty versions, but no one should think any less of the great Super Duty, especially since the fifth generation has been around since last fall. Only that it could not make a sizeable impact – despite its Super Duty size – since production has limped until now.
Fortunately for behemoth Blue Oval truck enthusiasts, Ford has finally kicked off deliveries of "all Super Duty trim levels to retail and commercial customers, who will soon experience the truck's unprecedented levels of work capability, ingenious new technology, and a suite of cloud-based services for new levels of productivity." According to the company, there's "overwhelming customer demand" so more than 9,000 unionized workers at Kentucky Truck Plant and 1,800 UAW workers at Ohio Assembly Plant are now hard at work assembling Super Duty units with production helped by a recent $700 million investment.
Quality and reliability are always an issue with today's high-tech vehicles, so Ford is trying to ensure that Super Duty customers will be satisfied following extended real-world testing and additional quality checks, among other things. Naturally, Ford also wanted to highlight some key aspects that make the all-new fifth-generation Super Duty trucks better than their rivaling heavy-duty models from General Motors or Stellantis.
For example, Super Duty trucks are the first US pickups with embedded 5G capability, with the Qualcomm modem capable of providing a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to ten devices, and also introduce the new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System. The latter was created especially for buyers relying on up-fits or special body equipment like cranes to do their jobs. Ford's Super Duty trucks also have Ford Power-Up software update capabilities, among many others.
"Whether it is mining, emergency response, utility services, or towing a boat, Super Duty is the tool that gets the job done, and we know our customers are thrilled that it is coming," explained Ted Cannis, Ford Pro's CEO. Additionally, the Kentucky Truck and Ohio Assembly plants are now part of Ford's Zero-Defect Launch Process, which aims to mitigate potential initial problems by "increasing the number of quality checks during the assembly process" and testing them for 25 miles after they roll off the assembly line.
