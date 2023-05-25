2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 Takes Dark Pony to Next Level for $12,495 Above MSRP

Optimists never (ever) quit – Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR Vehicles has unveiled a customized take on the seventh-gen 2024 Ford Mustang (S650), and they still believe we're on for summer deliveries, contrary to the rumor mill's findings.
Not long ago, we found out that, according to sources familiar with Ford Motor Company's dealings, the 2024 Mustang's schedule was hit with supply chain issues, and series production of the latest iteration (S650) of the iconic pony and muscle car will be delayed to the first month of autumn at the very least. Well, the good folks over at RTR Vehicles either don't know about this, or they must keep the ruse – as they just announced that both their Mustang RTR Spec 1 and Spec 2 variants "will be available as soon as Mustangs hit dealerships summer 2023."
Only time will tell who was right and wrong, but we are not keeping our fingers crossed because of some of the major debacles at the Blue Oval – like the botched launch of the ultra-hyped sixth-gen reinvented Ford Bronco from a few years back. Anyway, let us now focus on the 2024 Ford Mustang goodies provided by the Mustang RTR Spec 2. The company has unveiled just the first in "several next-generation RTR Mustangs," of course, we already know there is also at least a Mustang RTR Spec 1 ready to join the aftermarket party. RTR states, "the latest offering combines cutting-edge design and performance enhancements to deliver a personalized and emotional driving experience."
And all that is achieved through various design optimizations – RTR upper grille with signature LED lighting, lower and corner grille elements, a hood vent, lots of splitters, and a decklid spoiler. The atmosphere is rounded up with 20-inch Aero 5 RTR Wheels (shod in 275 mm Nitto NT555 G2 tires), an RTR graphics package, and a few cockpit amenities. The latter includes RTR floor mats, a performance shift knob, and a serialized dashboard plaque with Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s signature. Last but not least, there is a new suspension setup consisting of RTR Tactical performance lowering springs, adjustable front and rear sway bars, plus adjustable shocks and struts front and rear.
Regarding the actual performance, there are no highlighted modifications, so we assume the EcoBoost and Coyote V8 for GT and Dark Horse stayed the same. The latter, naturally, seems to be the base for the presentation vehicle. Still, we reckon the Mustang RTR Spec 2 appearance can be achieved on any version, including the $31k EcoBoost Fastback, the $41k GT, or the Dark Horse, which is almost $58k before destination and any options. Naturally, RTR asks its due, so prepare to pony up another $12,495 above the base vehicle's MSRP for the Spec 2 in exchange for the new components and a three-year or 36k-mile (58k kilometers) warranty.
Only time will tell who was right and wrong, but we are not keeping our fingers crossed because of some of the major debacles at the Blue Oval – like the botched launch of the ultra-hyped sixth-gen reinvented Ford Bronco from a few years back. Anyway, let us now focus on the 2024 Ford Mustang goodies provided by the Mustang RTR Spec 2. The company has unveiled just the first in "several next-generation RTR Mustangs," of course, we already know there is also at least a Mustang RTR Spec 1 ready to join the aftermarket party. RTR states, "the latest offering combines cutting-edge design and performance enhancements to deliver a personalized and emotional driving experience."
And all that is achieved through various design optimizations – RTR upper grille with signature LED lighting, lower and corner grille elements, a hood vent, lots of splitters, and a decklid spoiler. The atmosphere is rounded up with 20-inch Aero 5 RTR Wheels (shod in 275 mm Nitto NT555 G2 tires), an RTR graphics package, and a few cockpit amenities. The latter includes RTR floor mats, a performance shift knob, and a serialized dashboard plaque with Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s signature. Last but not least, there is a new suspension setup consisting of RTR Tactical performance lowering springs, adjustable front and rear sway bars, plus adjustable shocks and struts front and rear.
Regarding the actual performance, there are no highlighted modifications, so we assume the EcoBoost and Coyote V8 for GT and Dark Horse stayed the same. The latter, naturally, seems to be the base for the presentation vehicle. Still, we reckon the Mustang RTR Spec 2 appearance can be achieved on any version, including the $31k EcoBoost Fastback, the $41k GT, or the Dark Horse, which is almost $58k before destination and any options. Naturally, RTR asks its due, so prepare to pony up another $12,495 above the base vehicle's MSRP for the Spec 2 in exchange for the new components and a three-year or 36k-mile (58k kilometers) warranty.