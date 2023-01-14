2024 Ford Mustang RTR Now Under Development, Vaughn Gittin Jr. Has “A Few Ideas” for It

RTR Vehicles recently took delivery of a camouflaged Mustang, the new one coming for the 2024 model year. Founded in 2009 by none other than Vaughn Gittin Jr., the California-based outfit is developing aftermarket parts for the seventh-generation pony car, although we don’t know for certain what’s in the offing. Of course, JR is keeping his lips shut as well.
The professional drifter said “I have a few ideas,” and that’s it. On the other hand, it’s easy to guess that Ready To Rock will focus on aesthetic modifications rather than cracking that V8 open. Speaking of tuning, the locked engine control unit limits what you can do with the seventh-gen pony car. The Ford Motor Company isn’t alone, though. General Motors, for example, doesn’t want you to make the C8-gen Corvette faster either.
Be that as it may, a small part of the aftermarket will be given preferential treatment by the Dearborn-based automaker. Indiana-based Fathouse Fabrications, a longtime collaborator of Shelby American, has already previewed an S650 twin-turbo package with 1,000 horsepower on deck.
Turning our attention back to RTR, their development prototype is equipped with the GT-spec vented hood, front grille, and front splitter. It’s a V8, alright, but not the 500-horsepower Coyote of the Dark Horse. It’s the GT-spec unit, which also runs dual throttle bodies and dual intakes.
The multi-spoke wheels on this vehicle appear to be those included in the Performance Pack. This option includes brake ducts, 390- and 355-millimeter brakes from Brembo, a Torsen-type rear limited-slip differential, a front tower brace, and wider tires. GT Performance Package customers are further presented with optional extras like Recaro seats, MagneRide active suspension, and a performance-oriented exhaust. Said exhaust is of utmost importance for the S650, for it unlocks a few more ponies and pound-feet of torque from the naturally-aspirated V8 engine.
As opposed to 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) with the standard exhaust, going for the active exhaust results in 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm) of torque. It should be mentioned the peak torque figure matches that of the 500-horsepower V8 in the Dark Horse.
In addition to visual modifications for both the exterior and interior, what should we look forward to from RTR? For starters, beefier half shafts. RTR currently offers 2,000-horsepower axles for $2,254.99 including shipping. Intake upgrades are likely as well, as are coilovers, lowering springs, adjustable front and rear sway bars, and a supercharger. The only S550-specific blower listed by RTR on their website at press time is a 3.0-liter Whipple Stage 1, which promises 750 horsepower at the crankshaft.
One mod you won’t find on RTR’s website – or any other aftermarket company’s website for the time being – is a manual conversion kit for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. 2024 and newer Mustangs equipped with the four-pot turbo come only with a 10-speed automatic. The 5.0-liter Coyote, however, can be had with either transmission. On that note, bear in mind the GT manual is a Getrag, whereas the Dark Horse manual is a Tremec.
