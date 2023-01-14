2024 Ford Mustang RTR Now Under Development, Vaughn Gittin Jr. Has “A Few Ideas” for It

More on this:

1 Honest Dealer Selling 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at MSRP, GT and EB Under Invoice

2 The Ford F-150 Was the Most Popular Used Vehicle in the U.S. in 2022

3 Mid-Engine 2024 Ford Mustang S650 Rendered as C8 Corvette Rival

4 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Races Ram 1500 TRX With 37-Inch Tires, It's a Bit Unfair

5 Ken Block: 10 Best Gymkhana Vehicles Ever Built