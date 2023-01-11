The Ford F-150 Was the Most Popular Used Vehicle in the U.S. in 2022

Not in the least surprising, the Ford Motor Company’s half-ton pickup truck was the most popular used vehicle in the United States of America last year. The second and third places in the ranking are occupied by – no surprises here – the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 workhorses.
Half-ton pickups are in high demand, there’s no denying that, but SUVs are increasingly popular on the used market. Automotive search engine iSeeCars ranked the Chevrolet Equinox in fourth place as opposed to seventh in the company’s 2021 study. The Honda Civic came in fifth, Toyota Camry in sixth, Toyota RAV4 in seventh, Nissan Rogue in eighth, Ford Escape in ninth, and redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee in tenth place.
From this leaderboard, we can tell that most used vehicle buyers prioritize utility over everything else. The long-running Honda Civic and Toyota Camry aren’t as practical as the aforementioned SUVs and trucks, but on the other hand, value for money and reliability are their strongest points.
Of the 9.8 million used car sales analyzed for this study, namely 2017 to 2021 model year vehicles sold in 2022, the Toyota RAV4 leads the hybrid segment with 0.3 percent of total sales. The hybrid leaderboard further consists of the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Toyota Prius, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Toyota Highlander Hybrid. In regard to electric vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 reigns supreme with 0.4 percent of total sales. Not surprising at all, the Y, S, and X came in second, third, and fourth places. The biggest surprise was fifth place, with the Nissan Leaf accounting for 0.1 percent.
In terms of regional preferences, the F-150 was the most popular used vehicle in 24 metro areas. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Equinox share second place with 6 metro areas each, whereas the Honda Civic led in 5 states. Further down the spectrum, the Nissan Rogue had 3 states to its name, the Camry and Corolla 2 each, and the RAV4 and Tacoma 1 each.
The F-150 is currently available from $34,445 excluding destination charge, and the F-150 is only one of two half-ton pickups currently available as a hybrid powertrain. The Equinox may be a relatively old design, but the upcoming Equinox EV won’t replace it. A brand-new Equinox is due to launch in 2024 according to GM president Mark Reuss.
The Honda Civic, as in the most popular used passenger car of the 2022 study, offers plenty of standard kit for $25,050 sans destination charge. Toyota is currently asking $30,725 for the RAV4 Hybrid, whereas the Model 3 that nearly bankrupted Tesla retails at $46,990 at the very least.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, notes that more than 8 percent of the used vehicle market is occupied by half-ton pickup trucks from the Big Three automakers in Detroit. Even with rising fuel prices and raised interest rates, these gas hogs are pretty certain to dominate in 2023 as well.
