Diecast Artists Create Tiny Replicas of the Hoonicorn to Honor Ken Block's Memory

Almost three weeks have gone by since Ken Block sadly passed away, due to an incident involving a snowmobile. And we're seeing people from around the world paying respect to him and his family in various ways. Travis Pastrana just wrapped his Group E machine using the same livery that Ken had on his Subaru Impreza STI rally car back in 2005. And we weren't surprised to see that two different artists came up with a similar idea that involved one of KB's most famous machines.
Back in 2011, Mattel introduced the '12 Ford Fiesta casting, which was a replica of Ken Block's Gymkhana car. But there are still quite a few Hoonigan-built machines that haven't been assigned to a Hot Wheels collection yet. While we expect that to change over the next 24 months, some people weren't willing to wait that long. Of course, you'll find quite a few diecast models and RC cars that look like the Hoonitruck or the Hoonicorn, just try to avoid the ones that have had their prices increase ten-fold since the accident.
Earlier today we came across a video of a well-known diecast artist that decided to create a replica of the Hoonicorn starting from a rather basic Hot Wheels casting. He opted for the '65 Mustang that was part of the Stars & Stripes series back in 2016. This vehicle featured an opening hood, which means it was slightly above average. And it was the penultimate variation to come out, as the most recent one was revealed in 2019.
Now, we know that Ken Block worked in close connection with the guys over at RTR to develop the Hoonicorn, and this was a project like few people had ever seen before. So creating a tiny replica of the real thing wasn't going to be all that easy either. What's even more interesting is that, it is the second project of this nature that has surfaced online since the tragic accident.
It seems like another artist had created a version of the Hoonicorn starting from a '67 Ford Mustang, and he published that Making Of video right after the news shocked the world. While the most recent iteration of this casting appeared in 2021, the artist chose to transform a 2012 variation that was initially painted in Metallic Brown. Seeing that the original Hoonicorn was modeled after a 1965 Mustang, you might enjoy the first custom diecast more than you will the second one.
We've looked at these transformation videos before, and there's a good chance that you could learn to do this at home, if you've got the time and tools to commit to the idea. Both artists wanted to recreate the second version of the legendary Gymkhana Seven and Gymkhana Ten car, and you'll see the turbos poking out from the hood. Still, by the time you'll be done watching both videos, you'll realize the difference between a good replica and an amazing one.
