Diecast Artists Create Tiny Replicas of the Hoonicorn to Honor Ken Block's Memory

Almost three weeks have gone by since Ken Block sadly passed away, due to an incident involving a snowmobile. And we're seeing people from around the world paying respect to him and his family in various ways. Travis Pastrana just wrapped his Group E machine using the same livery that Ken had on his Subaru Impreza STI rally car back in 2005. And we weren't surprised to see that two different artists came up with a similar idea that involved one of KB's most famous machines.

24 photos