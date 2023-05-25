Tesla FSD Beta Lands on Vehicles in Australia and Europe, Is This for Real?

Earlier this week, Tesla reopened the FSD Beta program to all eligible cars with a wide release of the software. It appears that the FSD installs have gone even wider than previously thought, with cars in Australia and Europe getting the update. This seemed to indicate that Tesla was preparing to launch the FSD Beta into those markets.
Tesla Full Self-Driving holds the unfulfilled promise to save humans from their mistakes behind the wheel. Although the FSD Beta appears to be working well for some people, it still needs constant supervision, which is why Tesla still considers it a Level-2 driver-assist system. This has rattled some Tesla fans, who think Tesla FSD is much better than other Level-3 systems on the market.
Even with the same software version, different people report vastly different experiences, which reflects the software status as a beta product, therefore still needing polishing. Many complain that the software is one step forward and two steps back in some areas. Elon Musk announced last week that the V11.4.2 would iron out many issues with the previous build. Instead, Tesla issued a rebase of the V11.3.6 on the latest 2023 software, which was intriguing.
Still, the update marked several milestones for the FSD Beta. Because it is now rebased on the latest Tesla software, it can also be installed on newer vehicles. We haven't heard anything yet, but theoretically, it could be installed on the Hardware-4 cars, which were previously unsupported. This widens the FSD Beta testing populations, and it seems that's exactly what Tesla intended with the release. Many people reported having got access to FSD Beta, something they have been waiting for since the FSD recall was triggered in February.
Soon after the 2023.12.10 software update was released, Tesla trackers such as Teslascope and Tesla Fi reported that hundreds of cars installed the update. To many people's surprise, not all were from the US. Several were from Canada, which was expected, but a few were located in Australia, Germany, and Belgium, where the FSD Beta has not been authorized yet. Our best guess is that these are Tesla company cars used to test the software in these markets.
Although there's a long way to go before the EV maker launches FSD Beta into these countries, this is still important news. The fact that Tesla is testing its self-driving software outside the US indicates that it at least considers launching it there. Elon Musk has repeatedly promised that the FSD Beta would launch in Europe "soon," although he also said it needs regulatory approval before starting testing. Tesla already published several job listings for FSD testers in Europe, but they weren't in Germany or Belgium. Instead, the positions were opened in Denmark, Switzerland, and Finland.
We've also seen a vehicle in Australia, Germany, and Belgium on our platform!— Teslascope (@teslascope) May 25, 2023
Very interesting.https://t.co/GTwokIbRMb pic.twitter.com/GKQLiFgk1l