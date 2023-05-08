Tesla FSD Beta V11.4 Ships to Employees With Tons of Improvements, Going Wide Soon

Tesla slowed FSD Beta development, with no new release for over two weeks. According to Elon Musk, this happened because the next release would come with many improvements. Musk says it should've been named V12 because of that, but the number is reserved for when FSD is "end-to-end AI."
After delaying FSD Beta V11 for months, Tesla surprised everyone with quick release cycles. Every Sunday, Tesla would ship an FSD Beta version, but it stopped doing so a couple of weeks ago. On April 30, Musk hyped the V11.4.1 version of the software with the terse "is promising." This could mean many things, but considering the release is now two weeks overdue and still in limited testing, we take it Musk meant, "It's promising, but..."
Five days later, Musk started talking about the V11.4, as if the V11.4.1 never existed. He said he tested the software for several days diving to random pin locations in Austin. He experienced "zero safety-critical interventions" during the drives, which was enough to deem the build "excellent." Still, no release, not even to the extended group of Tesla employees.
Over the weekend, Musk offered a generous update to the FSD Beta V11.4 saga. The new software version ships to more Tesla employees on Monday and will progressively widen to more customers as confidence in the new build grows. He also mentioned that the V11.4.1 "is a major improvement," which reminds us of the V11.3 story. This, too, was announced as the V11.3.1 public release, but it first got to the broader beta-testing group as the V11.3. It took Tesla another week until the V11.3.1 arrived to the first paying customers. Only V11.3.6 saw the wide release people expected.
Chances are the V11.4 will see a similar approach, especially as the release is fully packed with new features and improvements. According to Elon, V11.4 should've been V12.0 based on how many critical updates it brings. Still, Musk said that V12 is reserved for when FSD is "end-to-end AI." This means that AI will control the drive, from processing the images to steering, braking, and accelerating the car. Thus, we will probably see many V11.x major and minor releases until V12 goes live. Musk confirmed that Tesla slowed the release pace to test as much as possible in simulation and with quality-assurance drivers before starting real-world testing.
The first FSD Beta V11.4 build landed on a Tesla vehicle on April 17 with the 2023.6.15 OTA update. It was the first time an FSD Beta build was included in 2023.x software. Owners of refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X with the HW4 computer can also get access to FSD Beta with the new release. People also hope that Tesla will unify FSD and non-FSD software branches so that access to the self-driving software becomes a switch flip instead of knowing what software version to install.
After driving for three weeks with the V11.4 build, @Winnersechelon offered a quick update to its followers. During that time, they made 48 drives with a total of 870 miles (1,400 km) and experienced 15 disengagements. About five were caused by switching from the outer to the inner lane during left turns. Still, lane change behavior was the most noticeable improvement from V11.3 to V11.4.
Arguably, v11.4 should be v12.0, as there are so many major improvements.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023
v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, from images in to steering, brakes & acceleration out.