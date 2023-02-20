Tesla Releases FSD Beta V11.3 to Wider Employee Fleet, Here Are the Release Notes

Tesla has moved with the FSD V11.3 rollout pushing the update to the wider employee fleet on Sunday. This technically qualifies as "end of the week," as Musk promised, so long you consider Monday the first day of the week.
Tesla has been testing the unified-stack FSD Beta software for quite some time now, although the update has not been deemed suitable for wide deployment. Elon Musk has promised it would roll out "in two weeks" or "by the end of the week," but the elusive software update has proven "tougher than expected." Nevertheless, in a happy twist, Tesla released the FSD Beta V11.3 to a select group of employees on Valentine's Day.
This is a normal step in the development process, helping Tesla identify major issues before it gets to beta testers. Although nobody could tell what the new update would bring, it was expected to come with a unified software stack for highway and city driving. Also, the new software version would use neural networks for much more programming, offering improvements across the board.
Things appear to be going better this week because late on Sunday, Tesla deployed the V11.3 software version to the larger employee fleet. This means that instead of 50-60 cars, the latest FSD version runs on 350-500 cars now. Anyone at Tesla can directly test it and help spot bugs, a significant step toward a larger deployment to customers. With the wider rollout, the internet also got a hold of the release notes, so it's high time we dissect the exciting new things in the release.
Sure thing, FSD Beta on highway driving is the highlight of this update, unifying the vision and planning stack on and off-highway. The FSD Beta V11.3 now uses complex multi-camera streams to make it less reliant on lanes and allow for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control, and better decision-making. The software can scout the road further ahead, enabling an earlier response to blocked lanes and high curvature.
Important changes have been made to the Automatic Emergency Brake feature (AEB) to handle vehicles crossing a Tesla's path. These scenarios include vehicles running their red light or turning across the car's path, stealing the right-of-way. The reaction time to red-light and stop-sign runners has also been improved by 500 milliseconds by increased reliance on the object's instantaneous kinematics along with trajectory estimates.
There are a lot of improvements in trajectory prediction and handling rare situations, both on highways and in city driving. Tesla also touts improved detection of rare objects by 18% and reduced depth error to large trucks by 9%, primarily from migrating to more densely supervised auto-labeled datasets. This also applies to school buses and vehicles transitioning from stationary to driving. Tesla also said the new software improves occupancy network detections by oversampling on 180K challenging videos, including rain reflections, road debris, and high curvature.
An interesting addition coming with the OTA update 2022.45.5, which encapsulates the FSD Beta V11.3, is "voice drive notes." This allows Tesla owners to send an anonymous voice message to Tesla describing their experience every time FSD misbehaves to improve the software. Hopefully, the new update will trickle down to more beta testers this week and have a wide rollout "by the end of the week."
