Tesla Rolls Out 2023.2.11 Update, but It's an Older Version That You Should Be Excited For

Tesla fans are eagerly waiting for the FSD Beta V11.3 to roll out this week, as promised by Musk. According to the TeslaFi software tracker, the coveted update has been detected downloading and installed on a 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range in Pennsylvania.
Every Tesla owner in North America is waiting for the FSD Beta V11.3 release, which is expected to bring important updates to Tesla’s self-driving software. Elon Musk promised the update last week, although he later offered another deadline for this week. People are accustomed to Musk’s predictions, so not many were excited about his latest promise. Nevertheless, it appears that things are moving, and this time the outspoken Tesla CEO might finally be right.
Not a Tesla App noticed the rolling out of a new update, 2023.2.11, which got many folks excited. Nevertheless, this proved to contain mostly bug fixes and undocumented changes. The release notes don’t mention anything new. The update is already on 60 Tesla cars and is expanding the user base rapidly, including in Europe. This is another indication that the software update has nothing to do with the FSD Beta.
Nevertheless, around the same time, two sources indicated that the FSD V11.3 was finally moving, albeit to a very limited number of cars. The TeslaFi software tracker found evidence of the update version 2022.45.5 downloading and installing on a 2021 Tesla Model Y in Pennsylvania. Since the FSD Beta V10.69.25 is based on the 2022.44.x software, this is most likely an update to the FSD software.
If you’re wondering why the older version of the software, since the 2023 updates are already in full swing, well, it’s because Tesla FSD has a longer development cycle. It would be unwise to release an update based on a software version that hasn’t proved stable on a wide range of vehicles. Teslascope also confirms that the V11.3 update is currently being sent to select Tesla employees. While no other info is available at this time, the information hints at a wider rollout being possible by the end of this week.
The limited testing by Tesla employees is a normal practice with every software release. If anything goes smoothly, the update is sent to more cars inside Tesla’s “circle of trust,” allowing Tesla to gather feedback and squash some last-minute bugs. After that, it might release it to real customers in small batches while still looking to get as much feedback as possible. A wide rollout is only triggered if everything proves right.
This careful, staggered rollout means it’s more likely to have the first customer installs by the end of this week, as Elon Musk hoped in a February 12 tweet. The current pre-wave1 installs are on a small group of vehicles belonging to Tesla managers and employees at Giga Nevada. According to Teslascope, the pre-wave1 group has already expanded with people from wave1. Once the update lands on more vehicles, it is possible to get a hold of the release notes to see what’s included with the update.
Not a Tesla App noticed the rolling out of a new update, 2023.2.11, which got many folks excited. Nevertheless, this proved to contain mostly bug fixes and undocumented changes. The release notes don’t mention anything new. The update is already on 60 Tesla cars and is expanding the user base rapidly, including in Europe. This is another indication that the software update has nothing to do with the FSD Beta.
Nevertheless, around the same time, two sources indicated that the FSD V11.3 was finally moving, albeit to a very limited number of cars. The TeslaFi software tracker found evidence of the update version 2022.45.5 downloading and installing on a 2021 Tesla Model Y in Pennsylvania. Since the FSD Beta V10.69.25 is based on the 2022.44.x software, this is most likely an update to the FSD software.
If you’re wondering why the older version of the software, since the 2023 updates are already in full swing, well, it’s because Tesla FSD has a longer development cycle. It would be unwise to release an update based on a software version that hasn’t proved stable on a wide range of vehicles. Teslascope also confirms that the V11.3 update is currently being sent to select Tesla employees. While no other info is available at this time, the information hints at a wider rollout being possible by the end of this week.
The limited testing by Tesla employees is a normal practice with every software release. If anything goes smoothly, the update is sent to more cars inside Tesla’s “circle of trust,” allowing Tesla to gather feedback and squash some last-minute bugs. After that, it might release it to real customers in small batches while still looking to get as much feedback as possible. A wide rollout is only triggered if everything proves right.
This careful, staggered rollout means it’s more likely to have the first customer installs by the end of this week, as Elon Musk hoped in a February 12 tweet. The current pre-wave1 installs are on a small group of vehicles belonging to Tesla managers and employees at Giga Nevada. According to Teslascope, the pre-wave1 group has already expanded with people from wave1. Once the update lands on more vehicles, it is possible to get a hold of the release notes to see what’s included with the update.
A new build of Full Self-Driving V11 (presumed to be V11.3) has now gone out to employees as of one hour ago.— Teslascope (@teslascope) February 13, 2023
No further information is available at this time, however, we expect further validation is required before we see this, or a subsequent build, make its way to everyone.