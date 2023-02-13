Elon Musk Again Promises Tesla FSD V11.3 This Week, Next Step Is European Rollout

Tesla is getting closer to a limited release of the long-anticipated FSD Beta V11 software, as confirmed by Elon Musk. While this is not the first time the billionaire promised the V11 to arrive “by the end of this week,” this time Musk offered more details about the new software version. Most importantly, he speaks about adapting the technology for EU roads and submitting the software to European regulators.
We’ve become accustomed to seeing Elon Musk overpromise and underdeliver, as this has become his second nature. The same is true for new car models, like the Semi and the Cybertruck, as it is for the forever-beta FSD software. Although it has become pretty decent at navigating on city streets, Tesla FSD is still not ready for primetime. Although it might work perfectly 90% of the time for most people testing it, the FSD Beta might fail monumentally in the remaining 10% and sometimes even kill you.
Things are getting even more complicated, albeit only temporarily, by the transition to a unified stack. Starting with FSD Beta V11, Tesla will use the same software code to handle highway and city driving. This means replacing the Navigate on Autopilot code with the one from the FSD Beta while also re-basing the software to use neural networks instead of “dumb” C++ code. This makes it a lot more difficult to get things right and is the main reason why the V11, although announced last year, is yet to roll out to customers.
Things appear to be fast-tracked at Tesla, as Elon Musk promised to have a release “by the end” of last week. This is a departure from the usual “by the end of the year” and “in a couple of weeks” that Musk usually promises. Nevertheless, the outcome was not much different, with the piece of software nowhere to be seen in the wild. However, Tesla fans didn’t despair and kept asking Musk for a deadline. Tesla’s CEO offered more details and explained what kept Tesla from rolling out the new version.
We know that the alpha version of the FSD Beta V11.3 has been reviewed by Musk, who didn’t find it good enough to move it into beta. The latest information indicates that the same version would go to “limited beta” this week, that is, until February 19. Musk remained confident that a future V11.3.2 might be good enough to be sent to the entire FSD fleet in North America. Nevertheless, Tesla’s CEO also mentioned Tesla’s plans for Europe.
According to his tweet, 90% of the features developed for North America apply worldwide, and only 10% need to be adapted to local conditions. European roads are significantly different from those in North America, so Tesla needs to work on the 10% by doing actual driving in Europe. The biggest hurdle remains the air-tight European regulations, which prevent doing almost any activity that hasn’t been approved beforehand.
v11.3 (single stack) goes to limited beta this week. Probably 11.3.2 before wide release in North America.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023
Then we adapt for EU roads & submit to regulators. 90% of what we’ve done so far for NA applies WW.