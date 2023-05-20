Tesla Issues a New FSD Beta Build To Solve Problems Experienced With the V11.4.1

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out FSD Beta V11.4.1 as a significant update to the 11.4 build. Unlike V11.4, the new build went wide to beta testers, but the rollout was halted shortly after that. Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that the V11.4.2 would launch over the weekend to solve the issues introduced with the previous build.
People's love-and-hate relationship with Tesla's self-driving software continues this weekend, as Elon Musk announced a new build is coming. Since Tesla launched V11.3 this year, the unified stack has proven unreliable for many users, who considered it a regression in many areas. The experience was a mixed bag, though, with some loving it and asking Musk to ship it to all cars with FSD capability.
This is partly explainable by the FSD Beta's ability to "learn," improving user experience in areas where more beta-testers use the controversial software. It's more likely for FSD Beta to perform better in areas where other cars running the software have already driven. Likewise, the software tends to pick a more familiar route because it's likely that this results in better driving behavior. Still, owners in more remote areas where the software has fewer chances to train were unsatisfied with the results.
FSD Beta V11.4.1 was installed on employees' vehicles on May 11 and started rolling out to a broader group of beta testers in the subsequent days. The process was suspended not long after that. The reason might be the videos that showed the software misbehaving in certain situations. The famous Chuck Cook (@chazman) shared a video showing the FSD Beta V11.4.1 having difficulties driving on a narrow road. The software would brake hard to a stop when an oncoming car approached, even when the road's median was clearly marked.
Others reported abrupt slow-downs when the software encountered vehicles stopped in the turn lane. Lane changes in heavy traffic were another issue that annoyed FSD beta testers. The software would also fail to recognize merge lanes and try to move into them, only to bounce back moments later. Others pointed to the software choosing left lanes for making a right turn and vice-versa. Hopefully, all these issues will be addressed in the upcoming release, which Elon Musk promised will roll out over the weekend.
Based on Tesla CEO's tweet, the Autopilot team will address "some easy-to-fix bugs." Among them are "excess conservatism with narrow roads and with lane changes in heavy traffic." This sound like the issues reported with the previous build. If Tesla sticks to its past habits, the V11.4.2 build should start rolling out on Saturday night in waves. If everything goes smoothly and no new bugs are discovered, it should get to the wider fleet over the course of next week.
Some easy to fix bugs addressed in 11.4.2 that starts rolling out this weekend. Will address excess conservatism with narrow roads & with lane changes in heavy traffic.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2023