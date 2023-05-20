Tesla Issues a New FSD Beta Build To Solve Problems Experienced With the V11.4.1

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out FSD Beta V11.4.1 as a significant update to the 11.4 build. Unlike V11.4, the new build went wide to beta testers, but the rollout was halted shortly after that. Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that the V11.4.2 would launch over the weekend to solve the issues introduced with the previous build.

7 photos Photo: Chuck Cook via YouTube | Edited