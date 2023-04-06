Tesla FSD Beta Testers Reveal the Most Annoying Problem With the Software

Tesla’s self-driving software is progressing, but opinions are still divided on whether it is a genius or a dumb driver. Beta testers share their opinion on the most annoying problems they encountered while driving on FSD Beta.
Tesla has accelerated the development of its self-driving software, releasing one and sometimes even two updates per week. Optimism abounds, as many testers claim the software has become so good that there’s no reason to call it beta anymore. “Better than a human,” “buttery smooth,” or “perfect drive” are just a few of the words used to describe FSD Beta performance. And yet, other owners don’t agree and say the newest versions are worse than before, making foolish mistakes and causing many interventions.
As we’ve explained in an earlier article, FSD Beta can perform much better in areas where many FSD Beta testers drive regularly. The software improves and learns with every pass, so it’s more likely that California owners report a more favorable experience than in other areas. One of the biggest issues with the software is the frequent lane changes, sometimes completely unnecessary. One user shared that it can do frequent lane changes even with no other cars around as if it would just love to practice the move.
To make things even more annoying, FSD Beta would change to the wrong lane before taking a turn or an exit and then try to cut in other drivers at the last moment. Reddit user __JockY__ shared that he was on a two-lane road approaching a left turn for which a left-turn lane is provided near the turn. FSD would be on the left lane correctly, but perhaps a quarter of a mile before the turn, it switched to the right lane. Then, at the very last second, it tries to get back into the correct lane, cutting off other cars as an inconsiderate driver would.
This is by far the most discussed issue on social media, with many FSD Beta testers reporting similar experiences. It is like the car cannot plan for the next move or is unaware of other vehicles around it. Other issues include tailgating and hesitancy around crosswalks, junctions, and stop signs. At the same time, Elon Musk is very confident that the development team is on track.
The team “is closing the loop on interventions very rapidly,” wrote Musk on Twitter. He also said that Tesla owners drive one million miles a day using FSD Beta, an impressive figure. Yet, despite this huge amount of data uploaded to Tesla servers, the team doesn’t get enough training examples for potential serious accidents. To supplement this data, Tesla runs training in a simulator, which is far from covering all the possible scenarios from the real world.
As we’ve explained in an earlier article, FSD Beta can perform much better in areas where many FSD Beta testers drive regularly. The software improves and learns with every pass, so it’s more likely that California owners report a more favorable experience than in other areas. One of the biggest issues with the software is the frequent lane changes, sometimes completely unnecessary. One user shared that it can do frequent lane changes even with no other cars around as if it would just love to practice the move.
To make things even more annoying, FSD Beta would change to the wrong lane before taking a turn or an exit and then try to cut in other drivers at the last moment. Reddit user __JockY__ shared that he was on a two-lane road approaching a left turn for which a left-turn lane is provided near the turn. FSD would be on the left lane correctly, but perhaps a quarter of a mile before the turn, it switched to the right lane. Then, at the very last second, it tries to get back into the correct lane, cutting off other cars as an inconsiderate driver would.
This is by far the most discussed issue on social media, with many FSD Beta testers reporting similar experiences. It is like the car cannot plan for the next move or is unaware of other vehicles around it. Other issues include tailgating and hesitancy around crosswalks, junctions, and stop signs. At the same time, Elon Musk is very confident that the development team is on track.
The team “is closing the loop on interventions very rapidly,” wrote Musk on Twitter. He also said that Tesla owners drive one million miles a day using FSD Beta, an impressive figure. Yet, despite this huge amount of data uploaded to Tesla servers, the team doesn’t get enough training examples for potential serious accidents. To supplement this data, Tesla runs training in a simulator, which is far from covering all the possible scenarios from the real world.
Team is closing the loop on interventions very rapidly. To get enough training examples for potential serious accidents, we have to run them in sim, as we have so few in the fleet, despite doing ~1M miles per day of FSD.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2023