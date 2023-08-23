Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Project Car Rocks Coyote V8 Surprise, Looks Fast and Furious

Very few classics appeal more to the senses than the very first-generation Ford Mustang, produced from 1964 up until 1973. Among them, cars with 1964 through 1966 model year designation seem to garner the most sympathy among enthusiasts and collectors, seen as how these were genuine pioneers. The original pony cars.
Several changes to these original beauties were made at the start of the 1965 model year, mostly with regards to the engine lineup and specs sheet. For the 1966 model year, the Blue Oval debuted a few trim changes to include a new grille design, new profile ornamentation, wheel covers and a new gas cap.
The carmaker’s new (at that time) C4 three-speed automatic transmission also became available for the 225 hp V8.
Visually though, you really could tell them apart – 1965 and 1966 model year Mustangs, I mean. For example, 1966MY cars had smaller exterior emblems, featuring three horizontal bars. Also different were the front intake grilles, while the grille itself featured a slotted style as opposed to a honeycomb pattern.
Did you get all that? Good, because the car we’re looking at here isn’t quite your typical 1966 Mustang. In fact, it’s been heavily customized to look (and drive) like a beast.
The first thing you’ll notice are those fiberglass fender extensions, adding like crazy to an already aggressive stance. Both the fenders and the twin-scoop hood were sourced from Maier Racing, while those staggered wheels come courtesy of Forgiato.
Other cool mods include LED lights, black-finished bumpers, spoilers and side mirrors, independent front suspension components, QA1 adjustable coilovers at all four corners, four-link rear axle geometry, power steering, plus Wilwood disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors.
Moving on to the interior, changes are aplenty, and they include black leather front bucket seats with diamond-stitched centers, a Vintage Air climate control system, power windows and locks, push-button starter for the remote key fob, a roll hoop, LED dome and footwell lights, 12-inch subwoofer with a five-channel amp, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and Dakota Digital gauges.
We’re not sure how much power this thing is sending to its rear wheels (via a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, by the way), but it’s probably around what you get from a stock 2015 Mustang GT, meaning 435 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.
Overall, I’d call this a very interesting build. Would I have rather it had a 10-speed auto instead of the six-speed? Yes, but it’s not a deal-breaker. Besides, just the fact that it’s got air conditioning scores major points.
As for performance, this project car boasts a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8, sourced from a 2015 Mustang GT. The engine was then modified to feature a Voodoo-style intake manifold, red valve covers, and an aluminum radiator (with an electric fan assist).
