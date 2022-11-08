Buried Alive 1966 Mustang Drops the Six-Cylinder for a Welcome Upgrade

As far as the engines were concerned, the 1966 Mustang was available with pretty much the same lineup as its predecessor, which in its turn introduced a series of changes from the early models known as 1964 1/2.
The base unit was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, developing 120 horsepower and replacing the original 170 (2.8-liter) straight-six with 105 horsepower. Moving on to V8s, the first choice customers were offered was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 165 horsepower, while the 4-barrel sibling was upgraded from 210 horsepower on the 1964 1/2 Mustang to 225 horsepower on the new models.
And last but not least, the icing on the cake was the 289 4-barrel installed on HiPo models, this time offering an output of 270 horsepower.
This buried-alive 1966 Mustang was born with the six-cylinder engine under the hood, but it somehow ended up using a 289 V8. The seller hasn’t provided too many details on Craigslist, so we know nothing about the new engine, though we should just assume it doesn’t work right now.
The seller appears confident that a picture is worth a thousand words, so we’re only provided with a single image of this Mustang. However, it’s pretty relevant for the condition of the car anyway, as it shows the Ford Mustang has been sitting for a long time in what appears to be a garage. We should, therefore, expect the typical metal problems, including occasional rust.
The seller says the pony is complete, but unfortunately, we don’t get a look at the interior, so determining its condition is something that can only be done with an in-person inspection.
For the time being, this 1966 Mustang is just an intriguing project and nothing more, so customers are strongly recommended to go see it live before committing to a purchase. Anyone can take it home for $4,500.
