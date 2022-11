Buried Alive 1966 Mustang Drops the Six-Cylinder for a Welcome Upgrade

The base unit was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, developing 120 horsepower and replacing the original 170 (2.8-liter) straight-six with 105 horsepower. Moving on to V8s, the first choice customers were offered was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 165 horsepower, while the 4-barrel sibling was upgraded from 210 horsepower on the 1964 1/2 Mustang to 225 horsepower on the new models.And last but not least, the icing on the cake was the 289 4-barrel installed on HiPo models, this time offering an output of 270 horsepower.This buried-alive 1966 Mustang was born with the six-cylinder engine under the hood, but it somehow ended up using a 289 V8. The seller hasn’t provided too many details on Craigslist , so we know nothing about the new engine, though we should just assume it doesn’t work right now.The seller appears confident that a picture is worth a thousand words, so we’re only provided with a single image of this Mustang. However, it’s pretty relevant for the condition of the car anyway, as it shows the Ford Mustang has been sitting for a long time in what appears to be a garage. We should, therefore, expect the typical metal problems, including occasional rust.The seller says the pony is complete, but unfortunately, we don’t get a look at the interior, so determining its condition is something that can only be done with an in-person inspection.For the time being, this 1966 Mustang is just an intriguing project and nothing more, so customers are strongly recommended to go see it live before committing to a purchase. Anyone can take it home for $4,500.