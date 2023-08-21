2024 Ford Mustang RHD Prototype Shares Center Console With LHD Version

From the outset, Ford developed the S550 for global markets. The switch from left-hand drive to right-hand drive was poorly executed, though, because the Blue Oval is notorious for the way it cuts corners. More specifically, the center console for the RHD version is shared with the LHD version, which means that the handbrake is located next to the passenger's right leg rather than the driver's left leg.

44 photos Photo: Twin Turbo on Mustang7G forum / edited