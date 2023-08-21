From the outset, Ford developed the S550 for global markets. The switch from left-hand drive to right-hand drive was poorly executed, though, because the Blue Oval is notorious for the way it cuts corners. More specifically, the center console for the RHD version is shared with the LHD version, which means that the handbrake is located next to the passenger's right leg rather than the driver's left leg.
Dubbed S650 beginning with the 2024 model year, the Mustang has been spied testing in Australia with the center console that Ford uses in the LHD version. This cost-cutting measure didn't go unnoticed by members of the Mustang7G forum, which aren't thrilled by FoMoCo's penny-pinching.
Originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, pricing information for the Australian market is due to be published later this month. As per the Dearborn-based automaker, customer deliveries are scheduled to kick off in the first quarter of 2024.
Similar to the United States market, the Mustang is Ford's only car in Australia. For future reference, the S550 is currently available in this part of the world for 52,590 kangaroo bucks, at the very least. The S650 is certain to be more expensive for a number of reasons, beginning with the 10-speed automatic that's now standard in combination with the 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 engine known as the EcoBoost.
Only the V8-powered GT can be had with a manual. By extension, the GT-based Dark Horse is available with three pedals as well. There is, however, a huge difference in manual transmissions between them. The GT comes with the dreaded Getrag of the previous generation, whereas the Dark Horse levels up to the sturdier and more enjoyable Tremec that Ford previously used in the 2021 – 2023 Mach 1.
The recently unveiled Mustang GTD, as in the road-going brother of the Mustang GT3 racecar, isn't coming to Australia. The 800-plus-horsepower brute will be assembled by Multimatic in Canada exclusively in left-hand drive. Ford intends to build anything between 1,000 and 2,000 examples, with prices starting at circa 300,000 freedom eagles.
There's no telling if the Shelby GT350 will come back with its flat-plane crankshaft Voodoo engine, a 5.2-liter V8 that – if brought back – may receive the dual throttle bodies of the 5.0-liter Coyote in the GT and Dark Horse. Further down the road, the Shelby GT500 is reportedly coming back with the cross-plane crankshaft Predator that used to make 760 horsepower in the S550-gen Shelby GT500.
Hearsay also suggests a Mustang Raptor all-road specification, which sounds a bit ridiculous at first glance. On the other hand, Porsche and Lamborghini did exactly that to the 911 and Huracan with the limited-run Dakar and Sterrato.
The seventh-generation Mustang will reportedly end production in Flat Rock on April 27, 2029. Mere days later, the S750 will – once again, reportedly – start production with all-electric muscle. The zero-emission pony car allegedly features the GE2 platform that Ford will debut in the second generation of the Mustang Mach-E.
