2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Priced at $100k, Limited to 2,000 Units

The F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has entered the 2024 model year with a matte black wrap. Based on the Platinum trim level, the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black costs a whopping $97,995 plus $1,995 for the destination charge.
What are you getting for a premium of $6,000 over the Platinum without a matte black wrap? For starters, exclusively. The Ford Motor Company intends to build 2,000 units for the 2024 model year, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2024.
Highlights further include a reflective black-on-black Lightning badge that appears to glow at night when lights flash over it. A Platinum Black-exclusive smoked light bar is also standard, along with a soft-shell tonneau cover in – no surprises here – black. 22-inch wheels and lug nuts in matte black, together with Agate Black gloss accents for the power-deployable running boards, are featured.
The monochromatic theme continues with the Agate Black glass roof, Lightning graphics on said glass roof, Agate Black door handles, Luxe black premium Nirvana leather upholstery, aluminum plates in the frunk and driver-side door jamb. These plates are numbered, making the Platinum Black that bit more special.
As per the press release attached below, the Ford Motor Company quotes Henry Ford for the black makeover. The problem with said quote is, the Model T was offered in nothing more than black for a number of years to speed up production and cut production costs. Given that it's $6,000 more than the Platinum, The Platinum Black is the exact opposite of that.
Ford also says that we're looking at the Dearborn-based automaker's first matte-wrapped production truck, which isn't something to brag about. Wrapping has always been the specialty of the aftermarket, and there's no denying that certain aftermarket wraps are of higher quality than Ford's.
Gifted with black exterior badging, the Platinum Black leaves much to be desired as an electric vehicle. Despite boasting the extended-range battery, this luxury-oriented pickup is rated at 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charging stops. In real-world driving conditions, you'll rarely touch the 300-mile estimate of the Environmental Protection Agency. Add a small camper trailer to the mix, and you can kiss goodbye to a lot of that EPA range.
On the upside, you do get rear independent suspension as opposed to leaf springs for most internal combustion-engined variants of the F-150, along with 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of twist. Although the 700-hp F-150 Raptor R may be more powerful, its 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) doesn't match the peak torque rating of the Lightning with the extended-range battery pack.
As a brief refresher, the Ford Motor Company is currently in the middle of a production ramp-up at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit intends to reach an annual production output of 150,000 EVs at the historic Rouge Complex.
