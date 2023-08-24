2024 Ford F-150 Is Getting a Lobo Variant, Will Debut at the Detroit Motor Show

Ford is transferring the Lobo designation to the United States. So far a designation for the F-150 in Mexico, the name now arrives in the US lineup of the refreshed best-selling pickup truck.
The 2024 F-150 is going through a mid-cycle refresh and is inching closer to its global debut. The current generation has been on the market since 202, and the facelift model will premiere in September at the Detroit Auto Show. What we know so far is that the pickup truck is getting minor cosmetic tweaks, but also a new hybrid variant, that the company's CEO Jim Farley has already referred to as the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid.
The dashboard of the F-150 will be restyled, and there will be a portrait-oriented touchscreen at the top of the center console. The model will also come with an updated front fascia that integrates a modular bumper and new headlights design. At the opposite end, there will be slimmer taillights.
Sources familiar with Ford's strategy regarding the F-150 series claim that the Lobo name is coming to the lineup of the 2024 model year. We are yet to see if it will come as a trim or a package that brings some upgrades.
'Lobo' is Spanish for 'wolf,' and Ford has been using the designation for decades in Mexico instead of the 'F-150' used in the United States and the rest of the world. The carmaker considered that the designation is easier to remember and can attract a younger clientele. And apparently, it works. The name has been in use there since the 1990s.
The report makes sense, considering that Ford has recently filed an application to trademark the 'Lobo' tag with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for both the F-150 and the Maverick pickup trucks. There is still no info on what Ford is planning to do with the Maverick Lobo in the US, but probably, for a start, they want to make sure that no other carmaker is using the name.
This year, Ford has also trademarked destinations such as F-150 Flash and F-150 Thunder. Considering that there is already an F-150 Lightning in the lineup, these two might also come with some sort of electrification.
FoMoCo has recently ramped up production of the Lightning variant, planning on tripling the capacity to 150,000 units per year, in an attempt to compete with Tesla. That is probably one reason why the Dearborn carmaker slashed the F-150 Lightning prices back in July. The long-awaited Cybertruck has only recently entered production.
The 2024 Ford F-150 will still have Tremor and the Raptor R variants. Ford will disclose further information on the updated pickup truck at the Detroit Motor Show that starts on September 13.
The dashboard of the F-150 will be restyled, and there will be a portrait-oriented touchscreen at the top of the center console. The model will also come with an updated front fascia that integrates a modular bumper and new headlights design. At the opposite end, there will be slimmer taillights.
Sources familiar with Ford's strategy regarding the F-150 series claim that the Lobo name is coming to the lineup of the 2024 model year. We are yet to see if it will come as a trim or a package that brings some upgrades.
'Lobo' is Spanish for 'wolf,' and Ford has been using the designation for decades in Mexico instead of the 'F-150' used in the United States and the rest of the world. The carmaker considered that the designation is easier to remember and can attract a younger clientele. And apparently, it works. The name has been in use there since the 1990s.
The report makes sense, considering that Ford has recently filed an application to trademark the 'Lobo' tag with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for both the F-150 and the Maverick pickup trucks. There is still no info on what Ford is planning to do with the Maverick Lobo in the US, but probably, for a start, they want to make sure that no other carmaker is using the name.
This year, Ford has also trademarked destinations such as F-150 Flash and F-150 Thunder. Considering that there is already an F-150 Lightning in the lineup, these two might also come with some sort of electrification.
FoMoCo has recently ramped up production of the Lightning variant, planning on tripling the capacity to 150,000 units per year, in an attempt to compete with Tesla. That is probably one reason why the Dearborn carmaker slashed the F-150 Lightning prices back in July. The long-awaited Cybertruck has only recently entered production.
The 2024 Ford F-150 will still have Tremor and the Raptor R variants. Ford will disclose further information on the updated pickup truck at the Detroit Motor Show that starts on September 13.