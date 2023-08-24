2023 Ford Maverick Aces IIHS Updated Side Crash Test

With the 2024 model year Maverick scheduled to start production at Hermosillo this coming fall, the 2023 Ford Maverick is old news. Even so, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety decided to crash one to see how it holds up in the nonprofit organization's updated side crash test.
Before going any further, it's worth remembering that side crashes account for nearly a quarter of passenger vehicle occupant fatalities in the United States of America. We also have to remember that a vehicle's sides have little in the way of space to absorb energy. A strong passenger cell and well-designed side curtain airbags are utmost important in this particular scenario.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety started testing side crash performance in 2003 with a higher moving barrier than that used by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The height and shape of said moving barrier are both inspired by the front ends of utility vehicles and trucks.
Come 2021, this evaluation was revamped with a heavier moving barrier that mirrors the weight of modern-day sport utility vehicles. Tipping the scales at 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms) as opposed to the original's 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms), the moving barrier strikes the vehicle at 37 rather than the original 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour). Combined with changes brought to the front end of said moving barrier, the updated side crash test involves 82 percent more energy than before.
That's not all, though. Another important change is the addition of a second crash test dummy. The SID-II dummy is located on the rear seat behind the driver, with said crash test dummy representing a small woman or a 12YO child. Why, though? Because many automakers develop rear seatbelts with average-sized occupants in mind. Smaller and shorter physiques are prone to serious head injuries in side impacts. By the way, smaller and shorter physiques are also prone to submarine under the lap belt, injuring the rear occupant's internal organs.
As you will find out from the video below, the 2023 model year Maverick is as safe as a compact pickup truck can be in this crash situation. The overall rating is good, which is the highest rating currently offered by the nonprofit organization. The Escape-based truck, however, didn't ace other evaluations.
In terms of crash avoidance and mitigation performance, the Maverick was deemed advanced and basic in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and basic in the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation. The LED reflector-style headlights were rated acceptable, with the IIHS observing a little bit of glare from the low beams.
The vehicle in the featured clip rocks the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, a fuel-sipping setup that was standard for the 2023 model year. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is the standard engine for 2024, whereas the 2.5-liter hybrid Atkinson-cycle lump costs an extra $1,500 in the case of the XL and XLT. Only the range-topping Lariat can be specified with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain at no additional cost.
