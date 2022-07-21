2023 Ford F-150 Tremor Gets 5.0L Coyote V8 Muscle, 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Now Optional

Introduced for the 2014 model year, immediately discontinued, then revived for the 2021 model year, the mighty F-150 Tremor combines all-terrain capability with adequate towing and payload numbers. Offered with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the past couple of years, the lesser sibling of the Raptor is entering 2023 with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 as the standard powertrain.
Published on the F150Gen14.com forum, the order guide for the 2023 Ford F-150 further lists the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as optionally available. Regardless of engine, Tremor comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 with neutral towing capability. This variant also features an electronic-locking rear axle with a 3.73 gearset, a Class IV trailer hitch with a seven- and four-pin connector, off-road shock absorbers, two-stage variable rate leaf springs out back, Trail Control with one-pedal driving, and the Bronco-inspired Trail Turn Assist system.
Despite its displacement, the naturally-aspirated engine produces 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque. The Coyote differentiates itself from the small-block V8s that Chevrolet uses through its dual injection system (both direct and port fuel injection), as well as the DOHC valvetrain that’s more efficient than Chevrolet’s OHV valvetrain.
The EcoBoost, on the other hand, relies on two spinny lads for bigger power and better efficiency. Codenamed D35, the second-generation 3.5L also marries direct and port fuel injection. For this application, the Ford Motor Company quotes 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). The combined fuel economy, as per the Environmental Protection Agency, is 20 mpg (11.8 l/100 km). The Coyote is capable of matching it with RWD.
Turning our attention back to the F-150’s order guide for 2023, the off-roady Tremor has dropped the 400A equipment group in favor of the 401A equipment group. That, in turn, will translate to a higher starting price. Only available in SuperCrew format with the 5.5-foot bed, the F-150 Tremor carries a suggested retail price of $60,110 compared to $54,120 for 2022.
