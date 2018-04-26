Ford Escort Facelifted Just In Time For Auto China 2018

There was a time when the Escort roamed the streets of Europe in specifications as hardcore as the RS Cosworth. The introduction of the Focus in 1998, however, coincided with the Escort coming to a grinding halt, only to resurface in 2015 as a sedan in places like China and Taiwan. The 2018 model year you’re looking at is a refresh of the 2015 Escort, and just as ever, it’s a cheap means of personal transport.
Sharing the platform with the Focus Mk2, the Escort presented at Auto China 2018 is gifted with a lower and wider grille, shark-fin antenna, LED daytime running lights and HID headlamps, as well as “sophisticated and harmonious design.” By that, Changan Ford refers to the “high-gloss finishes and satin-aluminum accents.”
The joint venture with Changan also makes a case for “comprehensive convenience and smart features,” including 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, rearview camera, automatic rain-sensing wiper, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry and push-button start, auto on/off headlamps, and power memory for the seats and mirrors. On the safety front, stability control is now standard. TPMS (tire pressure monitoring) and side curtain airbags, meanwhile, are listed as available features.
In total, there are two engines to choose: 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo and 1.5-liter Ti-VCT four-cylinder. Transmission-wise, six forward ratios and a stick shift come standard, with the six-speed SelectShift automatic offered as the sole option.
Over 800,000 examples of the Escort have been sold since Changan Ford launched the newcomer in December 2014, which is saying something about how important this compact sedan is for the automaker in Asia.
“We are delighted that our Chinese customers have embraced the Escort and made it such a huge success,” said He Chaobing, executive vice president of Changan Ford Automobile Company. “The new Escort underlines our commitment to continue listening to our valued customers in China and evolve to meet their expectations.”
