Ford Escort Facelifted Just In Time For Auto China 2018

Sharing the platform with the Focus Mk2, the Escort presented at Auto China 2018 is gifted with a lower and wider grille, shark-fin antenna, LED daytime running lights andheadlamps, as well as “sophisticated and harmonious design.” By that, Changan Ford refers to the “high-gloss finishes and satin-aluminum accents.”The joint venture with Changan also makes a case for “comprehensive convenience and smart features,” including 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, rearview camera, automatic rain-sensing wiper, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry and push-button start, auto on/off headlamps, and power memory for the seats and mirrors. On the safety front, stability control is now standard. tire pressure monitoring ) and side curtain airbags, meanwhile, are listed as available features.In total, there are two engines to choose: 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo and 1.5-liter Ti-VCT four-cylinder. Transmission-wise, six forward ratios and a stick shift come standard, with the six-speed SelectShift automatic offered as the sole option.Over 800,000 examples of the Escort have been sold since Changan Ford launched the newcomer in December 2014, which is saying something about how important this compact sedan is for the automaker in Asia.“We are delighted that our Chinese customers have embraced the Escort and made it such a huge success,” said He Chaobing, executive vice president of Changan Ford Automobile Company. “The new Escort underlines our commitment to continue listening to our valued customers in China and evolve to meet their expectations.”