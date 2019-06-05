autoevolution
 

Ford Edge Exiting UK Market, The End Is Nigh In Other Parts Of Europe As Well

5 Jun 2019
Back in the 1990s, the Ford Motor Company tried to sell the Explorer in Europe. That didn’t work out, then came the Edge in 2016. The mid-size crossover is a different animal from the body-on-frame SUV, and as it happens, the Edge hasn’t been selling all that well in this part of the world.
Disappointing sales convinced Ford of Europe to drop the Edge from the United Kingdom, and other countries will follow. Citing a representative from the Blue Oval, Carscoops understands that the nameplate “will continue to be sold in seven key European markets, with vehicle availability for customers in all other European markets as long as stocks last.”

Read the last part once again. As the rumors were suggesting, the Edge will be replaced altogether at some point in the nearest of futures by the seven-seat Kuga and Explorer. On the other hand, the Edge is expected to soldier on in North America.

Known as the Endura in Australia, the nameplate is sold as the Edge in China. Speaking of the world’s populous country, the Middle Kingdom is spoiled with additional space by the Ford Motor Company thanks to a longer wheelbase and seating for seven.

“The decision to limit Edge availability to seven key markets is in line with our strategy aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe,” concluded the rep. In other words, damage control is the name of the game as the higher-ups in Europe are pressured to level up the automaker’s profitability.

Over in the United Kingdom and Germany, the configurator for the Edge is still online, allowing the user to specify even the high-performance ST and the luxed-up Vignale. As for the Edge in the United States, the perennial seller is available from nearly $30,000 with front-wheel drive in SE flavor.

U.S. customers are also treated to the SEL, Titanium, and ST, and the latter is different from the European model by means of engine choice. More to the point, you’re treated to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 instead of a four-cylinder turbo diesel without any sort of aural drama.
Ford Edge Ford Europe crossover
