Ford Fusion Prepares To Drop V6-engined Sport Model, The End Is Nigh

4 Jun 2019, 15:28 UTC ·
As you know by now, the Blue Oval plans to discontinue the Fusion in the near future. Word has it the Mondeo Kombi will be adapted into an all-road station wagon of sorts, but nothing is clear at the moment about the fate of the once-popular nameplate in North America.
If you take a look at the sales figures for 2018 and 2017, it’s all too obvious the Fusion is on its last legs. From 209,623 to 173,600 examples of the breed is quite a drop, more so if you remember the mid-size sedan sold 306,850 units in 2014. Blame the booming crossover segment or the antiquated design, but the truth of the matter is that something has to give.

That something is the Sport, the top trim level and most powerful Fusion on sale for the 2019 model year. It’ll be discontinued as 2020 rolls in, leaving the scene along with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque.

In the F-150, this engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission while the Fusion makes do with the six-speed SelectShift from eons ago. More to the point, the GM-Ford transmission with six forward ratios can trace its roots back to the year 2006.

The Fusion Sport, therefore, leaves the U.S. lineup after three model years without a bang. Cars Direct highlights “the Sport may remain a tough sell” because the retail price starts at $40,000 before discounts. To the point, you’re looking at $40,015 excluding destination charge for the only Fusion with a V6 under the hood.

Even at this price point, Ruby Red and Rich Copper add $395 while a set of splash guards add another $200 to the tally. A carpeted cargo mat? Ford is much obliged to sell you such an option for $75, and that’s peachy for a vehicle that’s supposed to be the top of the Fusion line.

These being said, the 2020 Ford Fusion won’t get better than the 2.0-liter EcoBoost that comes standard on the Titanium trim level.
