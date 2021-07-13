Ford Crown Victoria Donk Hits the Drag Strip with Twin-Turbo V8, 30-Inch Wheels

Produced for a solid two decades, the Ford Crown Victoria is one of the most iconic American cars of the 1990s and 2000s. And Ford built so many of them that we now get to see them turned into all sorts of ridiculous vehicles.
A while back we saw a Crown Vic powered by a V12 tank engine take the Internet by storm. It's arguably one of the most ridiculous Crown Victoria-based builds of all time, but a donk fitted with 30-inch wheels is nothing to sneeze at either. Especially if it packs a twin-turbo V8 under the hood and shows up at the drag strip in search of quarter-mile glory.
The Crown Victoria wasn't intended to be a performance sedan, even though the Police Interceptor version was rated at a healthy 250 horsepower toward the end of its career. But this didn't stop an owner from dropping a pair of turbochargers under a Vic's hood.
Granted, twin-turbo sedans are far from ridiculous, but this thing rides on massive, 30-inch Rucci wheels. And to make things even more interesting, he's taking the four-door drag racing.
How fast is this thing, you ask? Well, it's not quick enough to beat a drag-prepped fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, but it will cover the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds. And that's impressively fast given the huge rollers.
And before you say that cars on massive wheels shouldn't be at the drag strip, they're quite a common sight nowadays. "Megatron," a 1972 Chevy Impala, hits drag racing events regularly with a 1,400-horsepower V8 and a set of 30-inch wheels under its bright green body. "Megatron" is also known as the world's fastest donk on 30-inch wheels, so a drag race between the old Impala and this Crown Vic would be interesting, to say the least.
Anyway, this four-door sedan might not be the best-looking Crown Victoria out there, but it's definitely a more exciting occurrence than all those plain Vics occupying parking lots in front of shopping malls. Check it out burning rubber at the drag strip in the video below.
