Ford Crown Victoria Donk Hits the Drag Strip with Twin-Turbo V8, 30-Inch Wheels

A while back we saw a Crown Vic powered by a V12 tank engine take the Internet by storm. It's arguably one of the most ridiculous Crown Victoria-based builds of all time, but a donk fitted with 30-inch wheels is nothing to sneeze at either. Especially if it packs a twin-turbo V8 under the hood and shows up at the drag strip in search of quarter-mile glory.The Crown Victoria wasn't intended to be a performance sedan, even though the Police Interceptor version was rated at a healthy 250 horsepower toward the end of its career. But this didn't stop an owner from dropping a pair of turbochargers under a Vic's hood.Granted, twin-turbo sedans are far from ridiculous, but this thing rides on massive, 30-inch Rucci wheels. And to make things even more interesting, he's taking the four-door drag racing How fast is this thing, you ask? Well, it's not quick enough to beat a drag-prepped fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, but it will cover the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds. And that's impressively fast given the huge rollers.And before you say that cars on massive wheels shouldn't be at the drag strip, they're quite a common sight nowadays. "Megatron," a 1972 Chevy Impala, hits drag racing events regularly with a 1,400-horsepower V8 and a set of 30-inch wheels under its bright green body. "Megatron" is also known as the world's fastest donk on 30-inch wheels, so a drag race between the old Impala and this Crown Vic would be interesting, to say the least.Anyway, this four-door sedan might not be the best-looking Crown Victoria out there, but it's definitely a more exciting occurrence than all those plain Vics occupying parking lots in front of shopping malls. Check it out burning rubber at the drag strip in the video below.