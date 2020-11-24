The One and the Only BMX Bike from World Renowned Specialized Bicycle

Ford Claims and EPA Confirms a 300-Mile Range for Mustang Mach-E

With the 98.8 kWh pack and RWD, the Mustang Mach-E claimed a 300 miles range. EPA confirmed all of the above and changed the rating for the version with a 75.5 kWh battery pack and all-wheel-drive. Ford claimed a 210 miles (338 km) range for that, and EPA declared 211 miles (339.5 km) on a single charge. At first, it was a shock since EPA didn't post the official figures on its website. After all, it was a weekend for the governmental agency. But as soon as the week started, they published the data from their tests with the electric crossover.EPA tested four versions of the car on the California Route 1 and confirmed the estimated figures previously published by Ford for the Mustang Mach-E. In the extended range and RWD configuration, the electric vehicle can cover 300 miles (482.8 km) with a fully charged battery pack.Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first electric crossover built by Ford, and it was introduced on the market in August 2020. It is available with either rear- or all-wheel-drive systems, as well as a choice of two battery packs: 75.5for the normal version and 98.8 kWh for the extended range version. The vehicle is part of the new electric lineup of the Dearborn-based carmaker.While it was not intended to be a sports car, such as the 2021 Mustang , Ford developed the Mach-E to meet the increased demand for electric vehicles. The 300-mile range version features a 258 hp electric motor and claims a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 8 seconds, with a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).In the initial release, the American carmaker stated that the Mustang Mach-E could travel 230 miles (370 km) for the standard version with rear-wheel-drive only version. In comparison, the top model with all-wheel-drive and extended battery pack was able to run for 270 miles (434 km).With the 98.8 kWh pack and RWD, the Mustang Mach-E claimed a 300 miles range. EPA confirmed all of the above and changed the rating for the version with a 75.5 kWh battery pack and all-wheel-drive. Ford claimed a 210 miles (338 km) range for that, and EPA declared 211 miles (339.5 km) on a single charge.

