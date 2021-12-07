Migos' Takeoff Launches NFT Platform, Wants to Take Lucky Owner to Space

4 Winter Is Here, “Snow Wide” Fox Body Mustang Rides Low for Seven CGI Dwarfs

3 1969 Ford F-800 on School Bus Chassis Fakes Being a Big Red Dually Monster

2 Derelict 1969 Ford F-100 Ranger Barn Find Took Five Years to Become DIY Glory Truck

1 This 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR Is Numbers-Matching Perfection

More on this:

Ford 2.3L EcoBeast Short Block Now Available at $6,485

Remember the Focus RS that was only offered with a six-speed manual and drift mode? Better late than never, Ford Performance offers you the hot hatchback’s short block with forged internals for "merely" $6,485. 10 photos



That’s 563 Nm if you prefer the metric system, which is more than the 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) quoted by Mercedes- AMG for the A 45 S 4Matic+. Designed to fit 2015 to 2022 Mustangs and 2016 to 2018 Focus RS hot hatchbacks, the so-called EcoBeast comes with Mustang motor mount bosses, a deck cooling jacket insert, and 2618 forged pistons.



Those Mahle pistons are complemented by Callies Compstar H-beam connecting rods with ARP2000 bolts, a Callies lightened forged crankshaft with added keyway and cryo treatment, as well as the oil pump, chain drive, damper, and a head gasket. Coincidentally, the Focus RS is known for blown head gaskets that resulted in many engine rebuilds under warranty.



In addition to the compact hatchback, Ford uses this powerplant in the Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L High Performance Package that retails at $6,150 over the regular-output version. Rated at 330 horsepower instead of the Focus RS’ 350, this mill is backed up by lots of go-faster upgrades such as heavy-duty front springs, larger brake rotors, as well as a beefed-up radiator.



Introduced in 2014 with the 2015 Ford Mustang, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is derived from the Mazda L architecture that gave us the L3-VDT in the Mazdaspeed3. As you’re well aware, the SkyActiv-G engine family is nothing more than an extensively revised evolution of the L architecture. The biggest difference between a short and a long block is that the latter features the heads and valvetrain as well. As is, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder short block needs plenty of hardware to get it running. Listed by the performance division under part number M-6009-23EB , the higher-output EcoBeast has been tested to 500 horsepower and 415 pound-feet.That’s 563 Nm if you prefer the metric system, which is more than the 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) quoted by Mercedes-for the A 45 S 4Matic+. Designed to fit 2015 to 2022 Mustangs and 2016 to 2018 Focus RS hot hatchbacks, the so-called EcoBeast comes with Mustang motor mount bosses, a deck cooling jacket insert, and 2618 forged pistons.Those Mahle pistons are complemented by Callies Compstar H-beam connecting rods with ARP2000 bolts, a Callies lightened forged crankshaft with added keyway and cryo treatment, as well as the oil pump, chain drive, damper, and a head gasket. Coincidentally, the Focus RS is known for blown head gaskets that resulted in many engine rebuilds under warranty.In addition to the compact hatchback, Ford uses this powerplant in the Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L High Performance Package that retails at $6,150 over the regular-output version. Rated at 330 horsepower instead of the Focus RS’ 350, this mill is backed up by lots of go-faster upgrades such as heavy-duty front springs, larger brake rotors, as well as a beefed-up radiator.Introduced in 2014 with the 2015 Ford Mustang, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is derived from the Mazda L architecture that gave us the L3-VDT in the Mazdaspeed3. As you’re well aware, the SkyActiv-G engine family is nothing more than an extensively revised evolution of the L architecture.

Editor's note: Focus RS engine and Mustang EcoBoost HPP also pictured in the gallery. Focus RS engine and Mustang EcoBoost HPP also pictured in the gallery.